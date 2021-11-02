Christine Angot, already Medici prize, receives the Inrockuptibles prize for “Le Voyage dans l’Est”

The magazine Les Inrockuptibles on Tuesday 2 November awarded her prize for the French novel to Christine Angot for The Journey to the East (Flammarion), for which she also received the Medici Prize and which is in the running for the Goncourt Prize

“When we created our prize in 2020, our wish was to reward and highlight an author whose book had not received a suitable reception or a literary award when it deserved it”, wrote the editorial staff.

“We were thinking in particular of a writer like Christine Angot, who after having published for thirty years texts which reshaped the face of contemporary French literature, had not always received great prizes”, she added, greeting “an essential text by its subject (…) and by its form”.

The Journey to the East tells with great precision what is the main motive of the work of the novelist, the incest of which she was the victim. It has been hailed by critics and literary juries as one of the pinnacles of a novelist’s work that has sparked much controversy for over twenty years.

It is part, with Bastard child (Grasset) by Sorj Chalandon, Milwaukee Blues by Louis-Philippe Dalembert (Sabine Wespieser editions) and The most secret memory of men by Mohamed Mbougar Sarr (Philippe Rey editions), of the four novels in the last selection of the Goncourt Prize, which will be awarded on Wednesday.





The same book should only be distinguished by a single literary prize, estimated this weekend the president of the Goncourt academy, Didier Decoin.

The Inrocks Foreign Novel Prize was awarded to Vietnamese-American Ocean Vuong for A brief moment of splendor (Gallimard). It is a fictionalized letter from this author to his Vietnamese mother, in which he expresses his gratitude for her.

The prize for the first novel went to Dimitri Rouchon-Borie, for The Demon of Wolf Hill (Le Tripode), an account of the nightmarish life of an imprisoned man.

Finally, the prize for the essay was given to Mona Chollet for Reinventing love: how patriarchy sabotages heterosexual relationships (Zones / La Découverte) and the comic book award to Antoine Maillard for The Notch (Cornelius), a story of serial murder that affects adolescents.