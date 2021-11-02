Clémence Castel (Koh-Lanta) evokes his brief reconciliation with Coumba after their elimination

Definitely eliminated from Koh-Lanta, The Legend , Clémence Castel returns for Télé-Loisirs on her career in this All-Stars and evokes the criticized attitude of Alix and Coumba.

After his second elimination from the board in Koh-Lanta, The Legend, the double winner of the TF1 survival game has taken over the management of The island of the banished. She thus found Alexandra there and Coumba. Still annoyed by Clémence’s choice to oust him during the Ambassadors’ sequence, the latter offered him a cold welcome. His final exit, Alix’s betrayal, Coumba’s attitude, the insults received by some candidates … Clemence Castel take stock and come back for TV-Leisure on his adventure in the All-Stars anniversary of TF1’s survival game.

“I have no regrets about giving my immunity amulet to Alix”

Télé-Loisirs: How did you experience this second elimination from the board?

Clémence Castel: With disappointment because we always want to go to the end but also with serenity because I played as I wanted, with a little more panache than the other times. And by taking responsibility for my choices and exposing myself more. It was my goal and it was achieved I think. I did the Koh Lanta that I wanted to do.

After having been saved to the council thanks to your immunity, Alix has decided to betray you by voting against you. What was your reaction ?

I have no regrets giving him my immunity amulet. I assume that at that time, I have no allies: I no longer consider myself as Yellow because they all voted against me, I am not Red either, and I learn that an alliance is in progress with the boys and Jade. And it is not offered to me … So you might as well try to destabilize these alliances by being the grain of sand! I cling to the idea that at the time my decision was considered. It was consistent with my goal of trying things out on this Koh Lanta while not betraying anyone.

Laurent Maistret refused to give you information on his vote. With hindsight, he believes he acted “in sal ** d.“ Do you blame him?





He owed me nothing. In life I appreciate him, I love his humor, he is someone solar. But in the game, at no time did he betray me. He played his own game trying to defend the people with whom he initially came forward. He had more to do with Alix than with me. So I can’t blame him. I had the secret hope that he would share his two votes between me and Alix, which would have allowed a tie on the board.

“I no longer have contact with Coumba”

Coumba offers you an icy welcome on The island of the banished by refusing to speak to you. Have words been exchanged, however?

No exchange has taken place on The island. I saw her determination to fight during the test in the Arena against an Alexandra who was masterful. So we both go out at the same time. My message to her is that when she’s ready to talk to me and talk to me again, I’ll always be ready. Even if it’s a year or two away. He is someone with whom I have shared a lot of things since our first adventure in 2005. But there, a distance has been put between the two of us. I hope the weather will do it right. Of course, I gave her name to the Ambassadors, but we can still say that she also voted against me three times in all in this adventure … I owed her nothing from that moment on. But I am ready to discuss it with her, my door remains open.

“Despite everything, there was a little reconciliation”

Even after your joint elimination or at the final jury residence, the link has never been renewed?

I tried to break the ice a bit. There was despite everything a little reconciliation at the residence of the final jury, it was not filmed. We managed to talk calmly for a few days. After there was a spat on a very specific subject and from there, she decided to close the door. There was no more contact after that. But you have to know the difference between playing and real life, we are adults. She will decide, I’m not going to force anything.

Looking back, do you have any regrets about your career?

No, because I was consistent with myself and with my goals. Even though I was in danger from day one, I go out on day 24-25. It’s a great adventure! And I’m sure we can do it Koh Lanta without winning it. And I think I do, so no regrets (laughs).