“Close your mouth!” : Huge argument between Vincent (Love is in the meadow) and Stéphanie

It is a sequence that should absolutely not be missed! Monday, November 1, M6 broadcast a new episode of Love is in the meadow 2021. And the least we can say is that the atmosphere was electric between Vincent the Winemaker and Stephanie.

The 51-year-old was finally happy. At a party with his friends, he declared in front of everyone that he was in love with Marie-Jeanne (a 56-year-old civil servant). Touched by this beautiful demonstration, the contender therefore dropped her barriers in order to get closer to the farmer, once the cameras were off. They indeed exchanged their first kiss and promised to meet again.

Not enough to depress her rival Stéphanie quickly realized that nothing would have been possible with Vincent. For starters, she was a vegetarian and he was crazy about meat. The 48-year-old dog-sitter was also manic, while her host tended to leave everything lying around and not clean everything from top to bottom. She therefore chose to be discreet, pushing her former rival to get closer to Vincent.





And she did well because, if they had entered into a relationship with Vincent, the atmosphere could quickly have been electric. The proof is with their big argument before his departure. No doubt because of his toothache which made him suffer terribly, the farmer quickly raised the tone with Stephanie when he learned that she had given her dogs the remains of the day before. “I do not throw away the food because it is won“, he said. For him, it is not his animals that the food should have gone. He then criticized him for making too much dressing for the salad.”Don’t yell at me. Close your mouth, you don’t talk to me like that. Who do you think You Are !“, she was indignant in front of a Vincent who did not let himself be taken down.

The candidate quickly left for his room, furious. Fortunately, they quickly made peace off the cameras before the charming blonde returned home.