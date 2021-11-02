concern for Messi’s knee, towards an emergency consultation in Spain!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

This morning, the feared news for a few days by PSG supporters fell. Lionel Messi, diminished by a knee problem that accompanied a muscle problem, had to give up participation in the match against Leipzig in the Champions League. “Leo Messi has hamstring discomfort on the left and knee pain following a contusion,” PSG soberly commented on the announcement of his group.

Messi left to consult in Madrid!

If we are to believe the Argentinian press and more precisely the information from La100 radio, the news would actually be more worrying than that. Messi reportedly decided to go to the CEMTRO clinic in Madrid, which had already taken care of him when Messi suffered a ruptured collateral ligament in his left knee in 2015.

His knee problems are actually two months old, and more precisely after the odious tackle Messi suffered during a match with Argentina against Venezuela. Problems that could result in an absence for several matches of the Pulga, whose debut in Paris is decidedly not that simple.



