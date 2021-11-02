COP 26 – A hundred countries including Brazil and Indonesia promise to stop deforestation by 2030

More than 100 world leaders pledged Monday night to halt deforestation, restore forests and end land degradation by the end of the decade, with a $ 19 billion investment including public and private funds to protect forests.

The joint communiqué issued at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, was supported in particular by Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which together account for 85% of the world’s forests.

According to the document, released by the services of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, host of the UN climate conference, the commitment made by world leaders concerns more than 13 million square kilometers of forests.

“We have the opportunity to end man’s long history as conqueror of nature, to become its guardian instead,” said the British leader, referring to an unprecedented deal.





A range of government and private initiatives are to be launched on Tuesday to help meet the goal set by world leaders, including billions of dollars in aid for indigenous peoples and for sustainable agriculture.

According to the World Resources Institute (WRI), forests absorb about 30% of carbon dioxide emissions, helping to prevent global warming.

But this natural protection against global warming is disappearing at an increasing rate. Some 258,000 square kilometers of forest – an area larger than the UK – were lost in 2020, according to an initiative by WRI to monitor deforestation.

The agreement announced Monday is in line with that made by 40 countries in New York in 2014, with however greater commitments and the announcement of resources to achieve the goal.

As part of the deal, 12 countries including the UK have pledged $ 12 billion in public funds by 2025 to help developing countries restore land and fight wildfires. forests.

At least $ 8 billion is expected to come from more than 30 private sector investors, including Aviva, Schroders and AXA.