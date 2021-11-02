COP26: after calling on the planet to act for the climate, Boris Johnson returns to London by plane

POLEMIC – In front of world leaders meeting in Glasgow, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged countries to act to limit global warming, before reaching London … by plane. What prompted Downing Street to justify itself.

His words at COP26 did not go unnoticed, nor did his return to London. As the representative of the host country of the largest global climate summit since Paris in 2015, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been very committed to reaching an agreement with the main leaders of the planet. Failure of Glasgow climate conference would trigger worldwide “uncontrollable anger and impatience”, he warned on Monday, believing that “all promises” would not be then “that blah blah”. Strong words … which were immediately reminded to him.

To return to London, 600 kilometers south of Glasgow, the British Prime Minister used the plane, a means of transport much more polluting than the train, a greener alternative for this journey. The return of Boris Johnson has been pinned by environmental associations, according to whom the train should have been used. While Glasgow is a long hour from London by plane, it takes more than five hours to reach the two cities using the rail network.

Downing Street defends “time constraints”

“Boris Johnson rightly warns the world is ‘one to midnight’ on climate change”, responded Mohamed Adow, director of the NGO Power Shift Africa, to AFP. He recalls that the British government has lowered the tax on short-haul flights in recent days. “Perhaps if the government used taxes on domestic flights to improve its rail infrastructure, low-carbon modes of transport would be easier, cheaper and more widely used.”, he denounced.

The services of the British Prime Minister were even forced to justify the choice of a trip by air, a controversy that comes up regularly, including in France. “It is important that the Prime Minister can move around the country and we face serious time constraints”, justified the spokesperson for Boris Johnson, questioned by journalists in Glasgow. “The fuel we use is sustainable and the emissions offset as well”, he insisted. Downing Street also recalls that Boris Johnson arrived in Glasgow directly from Rome, where the G20 summit was taking place, aboard the government’s official Airbus. The device will therefore be reused on Tuesday, for its return to London. Other leaders are also singled out for their environmentally unfriendly trips, first and foremost US President Joe Biden. His convoy to the G20 in Rome totaled more than 80 vehicles, including his very gas-guzzling official car, dubbed “The Beast” (“The beast”).

