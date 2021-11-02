COP26: against the tide of global issues, China is increasing its coal production

Posted on Nov 2, 2021 8:56 AMUpdated Nov 2, 2021, 10:06 AM

Two rooms, two atmospheres. In Glasgow, world leaders are fiercely negotiating an agreement at COP26 to save the planet from “catastrophic” global warming. For its part, Beijing is increasing its daily coal production by more than 1 million tonnes.

In the midst of the global economic recovery, China is bearing the brunt of the soaring cost of raw materials. This is particularly the case of coal, on which the Asian giant depends 60% to supply its power plants.

Reopening of mines

This situation pushes them to idle. And this, despite strong demand, which leads to rationing of electricity and skyrocketing production costs for companies.

To ease the pressure, the Chinese authorities have authorized the reopening of coal mines in recent weeks. The move is in contradiction with President Xi Jinping’s promise to start reducing his country’s carbon emissions before 2030.

Since mid-October, daily coal production has exceeded 11.5 million tonnes, the powerful planning agency NDRC said on Sunday. This represents a capacity increase of 1.1 million tonnes compared to the end of September.





Last month, the NDRC did not rule out intervening to lower coal prices. The agency “will use all necessary means […] to bring coal prices back within a reasonable range, ”she announced, without however specifying the avenues envisaged.

China, big absent from COP26

This increase in production comes at a time when world leaders are trying to agree, within the framework of the COP26 in Glasgow, on a more ambitious global objective in terms of greenhouse gas reduction on the occasion of the UN climate conference. Xi Jinping is one of the most absent from this meeting, to which he addressed by way of a written speech.

His country is both the world’s largest producer of coal and the world’s largest polluter. It is also the country that invests the most in clean energies.

VIDEO – Macron at COP 26: “Our trade agreements must reflect our climate commitments”