Cop26: Biden apologizes for Trump’s exit from Paris Agreement

via Associated Press Joe Biden at Cop26 in Glasgow on November 1, 2021.

INTERNATIONAL – US President Joe Biden on Monday 1 November apologized to world leaders for the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement by his predecessor Donald Trump, calling the fight against global warming an “incredible opportunity ”For the global economy.

“I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I apologize for the fact that the United States got out of the Paris agreement and is putting us behind schedule,” he said.

He stressed that one of the first decisions upon arriving at the White House was to bring his country back to the agreement which aims to limit warming to well below + 2 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era. , if possible + 1.5 ° C.

“Action, not words”

Donald Trump assured that this agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions destroyed jobs. But not Joe Biden, on the contrary.





“Amid the growing catastrophe, I think there is an incredible opportunity, not just for the United States, but for all of us,” he said, addressing world leaders gathered for a summit. of two days as part of the major UN climate conference COP26, considered key to containing global warming.

“Climate change is already ravaging our lives. It’s not a hypothetical threat, it destroys lives every day, ”he added.