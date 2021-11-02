More

    Cop26: Biden apologizes for Trump’s exit from Paris Agreement

    NewsWorld


    INTERNATIONAL – US President Joe Biden on Monday 1 November apologized to world leaders for the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement by his predecessor Donald Trump, calling the fight against global warming an “incredible opportunity ”For the global economy.

    “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I apologize for the fact that the United States got out of the Paris agreement and is putting us behind schedule,” he said.

    He stressed that one of the first decisions upon arriving at the White House was to bring his country back to the agreement which aims to limit warming to well below + 2 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era. , if possible + 1.5 ° C.

    “Action, not words”

    Donald Trump assured that this agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions destroyed jobs. But not Joe Biden, on the contrary.


    “Amid the growing catastrophe, I think there is an incredible opportunity, not just for the United States, but for all of us,” he said, addressing world leaders gathered for a summit. of two days as part of the major UN climate conference COP26, considered key to containing global warming.

    “Climate change is already ravaging our lives. It’s not a hypothetical threat, it destroys lives every day, ”he added.

    He also promised “action, not words”. “The United States is not only back around the table, but hopefully leading by example”.

    See also on The HuffPost: COP26: the disillusion of these young people two years after their speech with Greta Thunberg


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleInternet users are unanimous and it hurts for one of the two!
    Next articleStéphan already has FC Nantes in his sights

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC