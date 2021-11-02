Cop26: Erdogan gives up for “security” reasons

Murad Sezer via Reuters Recep Tayyip Erdogan, here speaking at a press conference after meeting with Angela Merkel, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 16, 2021.

COP26 – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that he will not attend Cop26 in Glasgow, Scotland, citing “security” reasons, state news agency Anadolu reported on Monday (November 1st).

“We gave up going to Glasgow when our requests were not met. It was not only for our security, but also for the reputation of our country, ”the Turkish president told reporters on board the presidential plane when he returned from the G20 to Rome.

“We had standards for the security protocol (…). However, we were informed at the last moment that these could not be satisfied ”, detailed Erdogan, according to remarks reported by the Turkish channel NTV.

Initially expected this Monday in Glasgow, Erdogan returned to Turkey overnight from Sunday to Monday, leaving doubt about his participation in the Cop26.





According to several media, including the site Middle East Eye, the Turkish president gave up participating in Cop26 due to restrictions on the size of the Turkish delegation and the number of official vehicles.

Brigitte Macron and Emine Erdogan exchanged this weekend

Erdogan – whose country is the latest to ratify the Paris Climate Agreement – initially planned to meet with US President Joe Biden.

But the two heads of state met on Sunday at the G20 in Rome, vowing to cooperate better to improve particularly tense relations, according to Ankara and the White House.

The Turkish president also spoke behind closed doors on Sunday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The entourage of Emine Erdogan, the wife of the Turkish president, informed AFP on Monday that relations between the Turkish First Lady and Brigitte Macron were in good shape, despite the regular tensions between their husbands.

The French First Lady and Emine Erdogan exchanged several times over the weekend, according to the entourage of the second.

According to photos communicated by the Turkish presidency, Brigitte Macron also wore in Rome, in the presence of Emine Erdogan, a black mask adorned with an embroidered flower – a gift offered to her by the Turkish First Lady – a gesture interpreted positively by Ankara.

