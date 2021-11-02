COP26: Gambia, gold medalist for climate commitments

SOPA Images via Getty Images The Gambia, a small country in West Africa, has great ambitions in terms of climate policies. (Photo in Kenya taken by James Wakibia / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

COP26 – Germany is preparing to phase out nuclear power by 2022. France intends to decarbonize its economy by 2030. China is committed to achieving carbon neutrality in 2060. While the COP26 opened on Sunday, October 31, the biggest The planet’s greenhouse gas emitters are drowning us in promises, which are still far from being fulfilled. However, there is a discreet country located at the western tip of Africa which has managed to do well. The Gambia is indeed the only state in the nails of the Paris Agreement on the climate, revealed in September a report from the Climate Action Tracker.

More precisely, it is the only one, among the 36 countries analyzed by this organization, to have implemented sufficient climate policies to drastically reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. The only one, too, not to exceed the “+2 or even +1.5 degrees” mark by the end of the century. This is the orientation requested from the 197 signatory states of the Paris Climate Agreement, during the 2015 COP21.

The countries present at COP21, often cited as an example, rolled up their sleeves in 2015. They got down to writing pledges in black and white for 2030, when global emissions must have been reduced by 50%. These pledges have a name: Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). Not surprisingly, most states did not follow them.

The Gambia wins gold medal for climate promises

This is why Climate Action Tracker has decided to assess the level of broken promises. Two non-profit organizations, Climate Analytics and the NewClimate Institute, analyzed the real commitments of these 36 states, among the largest emitters, to establish a ranking.

The gold medal for “sufficient” climate policies therefore goes to The Gambia. On the podium, we also find other African countries such as Morocco or Nigeria whose measures are considered “almost sufficient”. Only one country in Europe joins this group of good students: Great Britain. As for the European Union, its commitment is rated “largely insufficient”. The good last are Iran, Russia or Saudi Arabia.

This ranking rewards The Gambia for its efforts. Since the Paris Agreement, the smallest country in continental Africa has not been idle: in 2018 the government launched a plan to restore 10,000 hectares of forests, mangroves and savannah. A large-scale solar project is also planned for 2024: systems running on solar energy in 1,100 public schools and health establishments will be deployed.





A country under the yoke of droughts

The Gambia is therefore damn motivated to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. However, the country hardly emits any. West Africa, home to 5% of the world’s population, only rejects 1.8% of the planet’s GHGs. Few programs and many proposals to curb them: it is very paradoxical.

Either The Gambia wants to be a climate hero – which would not bring it much money – or the country is worried about its future. The second proposition is, of course, the correct answer. Drastic measures have been imposed on The Gambia, which is already affected by the consequences of climate change.

About ten years ago, The Gambia experienced a devastating drought. Households suffered from poor harvests, loss of livestock, and high food prices. “Over a million of our 1.7 million people needed help. No household has been spared ”,indicatedLamin B. Dibba, Minister of the Environment of The Gambia on the website of the International Environment Institute. The Gambia – and West Africa as a whole – is one of the regions of the world most vulnerable to climate change.

Objectives that depend on international aid

However, these “poor” countries cannot respond to the consequences of climate change on their own. If they are determined to face the challenges, the lack of financial resources is a major barrier to the application of these measures.

To put it simply: countries Africans, like The Gambia, have two types of goals. Firstly, the “conditional”, these are often very ambitious objectives but which will only see the light of day if the rich countries give them money. On the other hand, the “unconditional” who are all measures taken for the climate without international aid.

Necessarily, “The conditional objectives are more ambitious than the unconditional ones, because the countries say ‘we will do more if we have international funding’”, explains to HuffPost Sandrine Mathy, CNRS research director in environmental and energy economics.

Countries in the South expect money from those in the North

International aid is long overdue. During previous COPs, the countries of the North had promised 100 billion euros to those of the South. Gold, “20 billion is missing from the 100 billion promised during the Paris Agreement”, notes Sandrine Mathy.

But even if the 100 billion pledge were kept, aid would still be insufficient. These countries need 140 to 300 billion per year to adapt to climate change, the United Nations Environment Program assessed in 2016. During COP26, ears will be attentive to the announcements of the countries of the North to financially support those of the South.

