COP26 inaccessible for Israeli energy minister, in wheelchair

For two hours, Karine Elharrar tried to access the premises of the COP26 in Glasgow. He was then offered to use a shuttle which was also inaccessible in a wheelchair.

The Israeli Minister of Energy was unable to attend COP26 in Glasgow on Monday as the premises were inaccessible with her wheelchair. For two hours, Karine Elharrar, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, was driven from entry to entry, in vain, reports The Jerusalem Post.

He was then offered to get on a shuttle that was not suitable for wheelchairs. The minister therefore left the climate conference to return to her hotel.

“I came to COP26 to meet my counterparts from around the world and promote a common fight against the climate crisis. It is unfortunate that in 2021, the UN, which promotes accessibility for people with disabilities, will not provide it. to its events. I hope that the lessons will be learned and that tomorrow I will take care of the promotion of green energy, the elimination of barriers and energy efficiency “, writes Karine Elharrar on Twitter.

A place in the official Israeli convoy

Faced with this “unacceptable” situation, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett contacted her and offered her a place in his official convoy to guarantee her entry to the premises of the COP26 on Tuesday.





The situation provoked the reaction of several Israeli politicians including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yair Lapid, who sent a message to the organizers of the COP26.

“It is impossible to preserve our future and face the climate crisis without first and foremost taking care of people, including ensuring accessibility for people with disabilities,” he writes.

Places “designed to be accessible to all”

UK Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan said he was “disturbed” by this situation. “I apologize deeply and sincerely to the Minister. We want a climate summit that is welcoming and inclusive for everyone.”

An opinion shared by James Cleverly, Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, who says he is “deeply frustrated and disappointed that Minister Karine Elharrar has not been able to access the COP”. He specifies, however, that the venues for COP26 are “designed to be accessible to all”. The site’s website also ensures that the premises are accessible to people in wheelchairs.