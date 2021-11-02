Cop26: Joe Biden mocked and criticized for a nap in the middle of a speech





CLIMATE – A ceremony too long for the American president? As the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference kicked off this Monday, November 1 in Glasgow, Scotland, Joe Biden was filmed dozing off during the opening speech. Already dubbed “Sleepy Joe” by Donald Trump, the streak has sparked mockery and political criticism in the United States and England. As you can see in our video, it was sitting with folded arms that Joe Biden began to poke his nose. While a disability rights activist, Eddie Ndopu, warned of the threat that climate change poses to “our ability to grow food and survive,” the US president has repeatedly turned a blind eye. He even seemed to fall asleep for almost 30 seconds.

The scene, which lasts more than a minute, was entirely filmed and ends when a counselor comes to speak to him in the hollow of his ear. A sequence that has not gone unnoticed since Joe Biden has already been accused of being unfit to lead the United States. “An unfortunate metaphor for his presidency” Former US President Donald Trump had nicknamed him “Sleepy Joe” during the last presidential campaign. Sobriquet also used Monday evening by Nigel Farage, the former leader of the Brexit party,

Former Maison Banche press secretary Kayleigh McEnany wrote about Twitter that this scene is “an unfortunate metaphor for the Biden presidency.” In an email, Donal Trump questions Joe Biden’s sincerity on the subject of climate and writes that “a person who has genuine enthusiasm and belief in a subject will never fall asleep!”

At 78, Joe Biden is the oldest man to ever serve as President of the United States. He is not the only world leader accused of falling asleep on Monday night during the conference. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also photographed with his eyes closed for a long time as he sat between United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and Sir David Attenborough. See also on The Huffpost: In front of Macron, Biden recognizes a “clumsiness” on the submarine file