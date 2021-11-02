Covid-19 has killed more than five million worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University tally

This assessment, which is based on statements from States, is certainly inferior to reality. The WHO, in particular, estimates that the total mortality linked to the pandemic is two to three times higher.

Almost two years after the first cases, the Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill across the world. The cumulative count of the number of victims of the virus held by the American University Johns Hopkins, one of the most followed, has reported since Monday, November 1, more than 5 million deaths, almost two years after the first known cases.

The dashboard of this university, updated regularly, takes into account the reports announced by the various states of the world and their health agencies. The AFP agency, which keeps its own count, said Monday that this symbolic threshold is about to be reached.

However, the actual death toll from Covid worldwide is likely well over 5 million. Taking into account the excess mortality linked to Covid, it could be two to three times higher, the WHO has already warned.





In France, more than 118,000 deaths have been attributed to the virus since March 2020. The heaviest official death toll is that of the United States (746,000 deaths), followed by Brazil (608,000) and India (458,000 ). Peru has the highest number of deaths in relation to its population, with 200,000 victims for 33 million inhabitants.