Covid-19 in France: 75 new deaths, hospitalizations still slightly up

According to data published Tuesday evening by Public Health France, 6,680 people were hospitalized on Tuesday due to a Covid infection (6,639 the day before) against 6445 last Tuesday. Hospitals recorded 416 new hospitalizations in 24 hours, up from 316 seven days ago.

Among them, there are 1,091 people receiving critical care because of the coronavirus, against 1,069 the day before and 1,049 a week ago. 126 patients entered it on Tuesday. We deplore 75 deaths, a figure to be put into perspective because of All Saints’ Day and catch-ups in the declarations of data by medical staff.

In the last 24 hours, 2,039 positive cases have been identified, against 6,603 last Tuesday. But it must be taken into account that on Monday, All Saints’ Day, very few tests were carried out.



The incidence rate for all ages in France is on the rise. It stands at 60.7, against 55.1 a week earlier (+ 10.2% in one week).

88% of the adult population fully vaccinated

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 51,258,012 people have received at least one injection, or 76% of the total population, according to the latest report from the Directorate General of Health (DGS) and 50,085,582 people have now a complete vaccination schedule, ie 74.3% of the total population.