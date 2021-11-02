More

    Covid-19 – The health report for Monday, November 1 in Bigorre, Gers, Haute-Garonne and Nouvelle-Aquitaine

    Occitania

    Hautes-Pyrenees

    In the Hautes-Pyrénées department, 9 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 1,123 people were able to return to their (stable) homes. There are 3 patients in intensive care (stable). 237 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). No new hospitalized patients.

    The incidence rate in the Hautes-Pyrénées: 55.1 against 48.1 yesterday

    Gers

    In the Gers department, 9 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 550 people were able to return to their (stable) homes. There is 1 patient in intensive care (stable). 111 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). No new hospitalized patients.

    The incidence rate in the Gers: 52.1 against 52.6 yesterday

    Haute-Garonne

    In the Haute-Garonne department, 139 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 6,332 people were able to return to their (stable) home. 17 people are currently in intensive care (stable). 911 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). No new hospitalized patients.

    The incidence rate in Haute-Garonne: 45.2 against 43.0 yesterday

    New Aquitaine

    Pyrenees-Atlantiques

    In the Pyrénées-Atlantiques department, 56 patients are currently hospitalized (stable). 2359 people were able to return to their (stable) home. There are 4 patients hospitalized in intensive care (stable). 517 people lost their lives in the (stable) hospital. 1 new hospitalized patient.

    The incidence rate of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques: 81.4 against 76.0 yesterday

    Landes

    In the Landes department, 6 people are currently hospitalized (stable). 1,032 people were able to return to their (stable) home. There are no patients in intensive care (stable). 259 people lost their lives in the hospital (stable). No new hospitalized patients.

    The incidence rate of the Landes: 36.4 against 36.7 yesterday

    Follow-up of positive tests as of October 26

    Hautes-Pyrénées: 30

    Gers: 17
    Haute-Garonne: 124
    Pyrénées-Atlantiques: 127
    Landes: 24


    In France


    Amanda

