Covid: The threshold of 5 million deaths worldwide reached on November 1, 2021

The Covid has killed 5 million people, almost 2 years after its discovery in China. According to the WHO, the toll could be 2 to 3 times higher than that officially recorded.

It’s a symbolic bar which has just been crossed, this Monday, November 1, 2021: that of 5 million deaths from Covid worldwide, almost two years after the discovery of the virus in China in December 2019. AFP carried out this count based on last official reports different national health authorities.

However, theWorld Health Organization suspect a much heavier balance sheet, with 2 to 3 times more deaths in the world. Indeed, the health authorities only take into account the officially recorded deaths, without taking into account the deaths indirectly linked to Coronavirus.





But the health situation is far from being resolved in all countries of the world, and although the figures look good on a global scale with a number of daily deaths ironed, for the first time in a year, below the 8000 mark, some countries have seen their situation worsen in recent weeks, like the Russia, Ukraine or even the Romania.

“The total number of Covid-19 cases and deaths is increasing for the first time in two months, this is due to the current rise in the epidemic in Europe, which outweighs the decline observed in other regions of the world.” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, at a press conference.