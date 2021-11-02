More

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Drogba share an incredible record!

    To revive a Manchester United team in doubt, and whose manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in great danger, who other than Cristiano Ronaldo? The Portuguese star released an XXL performance to get his people out of this mess, with a magnificent goal from an unstoppable volley following an opening from Bruno Fernandes, before a delicious assist for Edinson Cavani who scored the goal of the break.

    A record at exactly the same age!

    A goal, an assist, a performance that earned him the title of man of the match but also to equal a rather incredible statistic, now shared with Didier Drogba. As Opta reveals, CR7 equaled the Ivorian in becoming with him the oldest player to accumulate a goal and an assist in a Premier League game, with exactly the same age of 36 years and 267 days.

    And just as incredible, Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba both achieved this performance against the same opponent: Tottenham. For Drogba, this performance dated from December 2014.

    Cristiano Ronaldo was particularly brilliant on Saturday in Manchester United’s victory against Tottenham. With a performance that allowed him to follow in the footsteps of a certain Didier Drogba.

    Julien pedebos


    Amanda

