Cristiano Ronaldo and Drogba share an incredible record!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

To revive a Manchester United team in doubt, and whose manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in great danger, who other than Cristiano Ronaldo? The Portuguese star released an XXL performance to get his people out of this mess, with a magnificent goal from an unstoppable volley following an opening from Bruno Fernandes, before a delicious assist for Edinson Cavani who scored the goal of the break.

A record at exactly the same age!

A goal, an assist, a performance that earned him the title of man of the match but also to equal a rather incredible statistic, now shared with Didier Drogba. As Opta reveals, CR7 equaled the Ivorian in becoming with him the oldest player to accumulate a goal and an assist in a Premier League game, with exactly the same age of 36 years and 267 days.

And just as incredible, Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba both achieved this performance against the same opponent: Tottenham. For Drogba, this performance dated from December 2014.

At 36 years and 267 days old, Man Utd’s Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest player to both score and assist a goal in a Premier League game since Didier Drogba in December 2014 – who was also 36y 267d and also did so against Spurs. Spooky.

– OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 30, 2021