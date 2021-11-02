Cyril Hanouna very close to Eva Longoria: the embarrassed host pushed to his limits in full live

Charrié on his relationship with Eva Longoria, Cyril Hanouna appeared very embarrassed in Touche pas à mon poste. This Monday, November 1, he clarified their friendship.

What is going on between Eva Longoria and Cyril Hanouna? This is what the chroniclers of Touche not at my post wanted to know on Monday, November 1. It must be said that the proximity between the actress and the host has made a lot of talk in recent days. First Friday, October 29, when Santiago’s mother came to the C8 set. Then the next day, when the presenter presented the Global Gift Gala, in which she was attending. After this busy weekend, the columnists of TPMP have tried everything to try to get the worms out of Cyril Hanouna’s nose. Until pushing it to its limits. “She’s a friend, stop. You don’t respect friendship”, first explained the host. But on the set, no one seemed convinced.

Amused to see that the subject obviously bothered Cyril Hanouna, all the columnists went there with their comments, to titillate him until he confesses something. In vain. “We saw each other at the gala but we just took the pictures, we didn’t talk too much. He’s really someone … He’s a love. (…) I’ll tell you the truth: Eva left very early, she had her plane at 7:30 am, Eva is married “, continued Cyril Hanouna, who therefore did not give in under the pressure of his chroniclers. And if they were so urgent, it is because he did not fail to long complimented his guest a few days ago. “Do you know that to me you are the most beautiful woman in the world? I say it, it’s true, notably launched Cyril Hanouna. (…) When Eva Longoria arrives, it’s crazy! Looks like you always have a spotlight on you, so bright you are, so bright you are. ”

Cyril Hanouna: “My heart is taken”

If Cyril Hanouna has been pushed so hard, it is because he recently revealed to be single, separated from Emilie, the mother of his children. “I’m in the job, did he declare, Out of respect for the people who were with me, for now really, I’m telling you I’m staying single … for at least two years. Two years of celibacy. “ But by dint of being questioned by his columnists, the host of Touche not at my post ended up dropping a bomb: he would have found love again! “My heart is taken. We can be single and have our hearts taken. So I don’t look at anyone and even Eva, who is a friend, I saw her but I didn’t look at her. I’m very happy like that “, assured the host. Despite requests from his columnists, he said nothing more.

