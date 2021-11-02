David Alaba impressed by Karim Benzema

Author of a strong start to the season with 11 goals and 8 assists in all competitions, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is one of the most decisive players and plays an important role in the good start of the season. club merengue. Statistics that impress his central defender and Austrian teammate David Alaba: “He’s a leader on and off the pitch. I see him every day in the gym, his regeneration, taking care of his body. He’s inspiring because he’s one of the first to arrive every day and he gives 100% on the pitch in every training session. Then, during the matches, we see how important he is for us. “





What follows after this advertisement

In the interview given to Kicker, the ex-Bayern Munich player also brought the French striker closer to his former Bavarian friend Robert Lewandowski: “Everything I said about Karim, I can also say about ‘Lewy’. They never stop hungry for goals, being ambitious and working hard. They show it on the ground. They live for it and do whatever they can to be successful. They are both incredibly important to their teams and are pushing ahead for their team. ”