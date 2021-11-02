delay of four to six hours and arrival at the wrong station, the difficult night of the 1200 Clermont-Ferrand-Paris passengers

Traffic remains significantly slowed down on the entire R line of the Transilien.

A return from the weekend of All Saints’ Day complicated for the 1,200 passengers of three Intercités on the Clermont-Ferrand-Paris line. Their trains arrived on the night of Tuesday, November 2, about four to six hours late, according to SNCF information relayed by franceinfo. In addition to this delay, the trains, which were to arrive at Paris-Bercy station, arrived at Lyon station.

Read alsoSNCF hit by the end of its monopoly

In question, a conjunction of two hazards. At first, one of the trains struck several wild boars between Gien and Briare (Loiret). This accident caused a first delay of 1h30, according to France Bleu Pays d’Auvergne. Then, the other trains were affected by a power failure near Fontainebleau.





Reimbursed passengers

SNCF has indicated that it is committed to reimbursing the passengers of the three trains, up to 200% for the first two and 100% for those of the third.

The company also indicates that the fault has been repaired. However, following this, traffic remains significantly slowed down on the entire R line of the transilien. However, no disruption is reported on the Paris-Clermont line.

SEE ALSO – 40 years of the TGV: “It’s more complicated to run a train than to fly a plane”, explains François Delétraz