Demon Slayer on Netflix: why you absolutely have to watch the Japanese animated series – News Séries

Netflix will offer its subscribers as of today the first season of “Demon Slayer”, the new Japanese animated series which breaks all records!

This Monday, November 1, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will spoil their Japanese animation fan subscribers by offering the first season of the Demon Slayer anime. Adapted from Koyoharu Gotōge’s manga, the series follows the adventures of Tanjirō, a young demon hunter, ready to take on any challenge to restore humanity to his older sister.

In just a few months, Demon slayer has become one of the most popular manga of the moment. The comic book totals to date more than 150 million volumes published (it is positioned in tenth position in the ranking of the best-selling manga of all time, behind older and longer series, since Demon slayer totals only 23 volumes).





Remember also that the series made an impression last year with its film Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train, which became the biggest success of all time at the Japanese box office (despite the Covid) with more than 28 million of appetizers! In France, the feature film has also been successful with more than 700,000 admissions, a total which allows it to climb into the top 10 of the biggest Japanese animation successes of all time at the French box office!

“To be frank, the Japanese had anticipated the success of the series. From the first discussions around the acquisition of the title, the beneficiary had warned us of the potential. (…) They knew very well what they were doing. had in their hands. And we trusted them “ says Matthias Jambon-Puillet, Marketing Manager for the Wakanim platform which broadcasts the animated series Demon Slayer in France.

“For Demon Slayer, we can not say that the success rests elsewhere than in the talented hands of its author. Because there is no concept but a storytelling and a mastered dramaturgy. We are quickly in the bath with this injured boy who carries his sister in agony in the middle of the snow … Then there is always something going on in a chapter of Demon Slayer! “ analysis for us Bruno de la Cruz, editor-in-chief of the specialized journal Animascope.

Difficult beginnings in France

If Demon Slayer was successful from its launch in Japan in February 2016, the series nevertheless had a more difficult start in France; First published under the title Les Rôdeurs de la nuit, the manga was republished under its original title. A false start which nevertheless did not prevent the title from taking off, again thanks to the success of the animated series as confirmed by Masahiro Choya, manga editorial manager at the publisher Panini:

“Panini France probably published this series before any other country, even before the anime was broadcast. Many fans who saw the anime on TV wanted to read the manga. At that point, it was obvious to restart the publication of the manga. Having said that, as in Japan the anime contributed a lot to the success of the manga. “



ufotable



A new benchmark for shônen nekketsu and the next major license for the Japanese industry, Demon Slayer is sometimes described as the heir to the iconic One Piece, in particular because of its incredible sales figures. However, the two works ultimately have little to do as our experts confirm.

“I believe that the shortcut is made by the numbers with incredible records for both manga and film (…) Very pragmatically and even though they are twins, we cannot qualify him as an heir: Demon Slayer concluded with its 23rd volume, where One Piece continues its incredible journey “ sums up Bruno de la Cruz.

An opinion also shared by Masahiro Choya: “It is true that Demon Slayer is one of the only series that rivals One Piece, if you look at the sales figures in Japan. Both speak about themes dear to the Shonen manga such as the power of friendship and surpassing oneself in hard times. But I think the word ‘heir’ is not quite appropriate. They are two worlds in their own right. “

The first season of the animated series Demon slayer can be found now on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.