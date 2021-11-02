“detestable”, “immature”, “rude” … Coumba’s attitude towards Clémence on the island of the banished exasperates Internet users

Coumba’s attitude towards Clémence Castel on the island of the banished in Koh-Lanta, the Legend, this Tuesday, November 2, baffled Internet users.
The noose gradually tightens in Koh-Lanta, the Legend. This Tuesday, November 2, TF1 broadcasts the episode of linked destinies, which will lead to the elimination of two new candidates chosen by fate to be allies for a day. But before that, the time has come for Coumba, Alexandra and Clémence Castel to face each other on the island of the banished. Claude’s accomplice did not hide her resentment for Marie’s companion, to whom she reproaches for having given her name during the meeting of Ambassadors. The instigator of the girls’ alliance, which quickly fell short, had indicated during one of her lives that she was still angry with Clémence. She thinks that she could have gone very far in the game thanks to her allies if it had not stopped her dead in her progress. “I can’t let her re-enter my life knowing that she hurt me. I wish her all the happiness in the world but I decided to erase her from my life because the explanations she gave me are not admissible for me“, she had asserted, radical. Clemence had tried to reach out to him, but in vain.
The adventurer is delighted with the elimination of Clémence
Coumba, who is also angry with Laurent Maistret, was impatient to face her opponent in the arena of the island of the banished and to take revenge on her in order to regain the adventure at the time of the orientation. But when it comes time to find Clemency, she could not hide her joy at seeing her nemesis eliminated. Ecstatic, she exclaimed: “Justice!” “Today is the happiest day of my life. Like a bitch, I was freed. Justice is fixed”she shouted. Before simply refusing to greet Clémence. “I will respect her, I’m not going to be aggressive. I’m not going to be mean. No animosity or anything. I’ll just ask her not to speak to me and I won’t talk to her. She’s pretending I am.” did not exist and I will act as if it did not exist “, she explained to the camera.
Coumba’s attitude annoys internet users
Coumba’s behavior exasperated Internet users, already quite annoyed with her. They criticized him for his lack of sportsmanship towards his opponent. They did not understand that the adventurer respects the game so little. For some, her attitude should even have been eliminatory. And for many, the candidate has simply become unbearable even “detestable“.”And well, Coumba surpasses herself to be the most hated candidate of the season there “, noted a viewer. “Coumba she is detestable lol she competes with Clémentine during her first season, I swear to you every time she speaks I blow”, noted another Internet user.