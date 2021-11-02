DIRECT. Covid-19: Chinese called on by government to store food

Follow the events of the day live:

7:50 a.m. Indonesia first country to authorize Novavax vaccine. A first country, Indonesia, has authorized Novavax’s vaccine against Covid-19, announces the American company. It will be produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and marketed under the name Covovax.

This vaccine uses a different technology from that used for vaccines already widely authorized in the world. It is a so-called “subunit” vaccine, based on proteins that trigger an immune response, without viruses.

7:43 am. Masters 1000 in Paris: “Those who are not vaccinated, I don’t give a fuck,” asserts Paire. “Me, those who are not vaccinated, I do not give a fuck,” said the French Benoît Paire who was one of the first tennis players to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and who hears well return to its pre-pandemic level in 2022, from the Australian Open in January.

“There is no longer a quarantine in Melbourne if you are vaccinated. Me, those who are not vaccinated, I do not give a fuck. Frankly, if they don’t play, good for me, ”he asserts after his defeat in the first round of the Masters 1000 in Paris against the Spaniard Pablo Carreño (6-3, 6-4).

“If guys don’t want to get vaccinated and don’t want to play the Australian Open, great. Ultimately, if it’s just me going, I’m very happy. I am motivated to have a very good season next year, ”he adds.

7:32. 5 minutes to understand the cancellation of suspensions of unvaccinated caregivers. At the end of October, several administrative courts invalidated the suspensions of hospital workers, in particular because they were on sick leave when the law came into force. Our explanations.

7:20 a.m. The main island of the Tonga archipelago will be contained for the first time. The main island of the Tonga archipelago will begin a week-long confinement this Tuesday, after the discovery of its first case of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister of the archipelago, Pohiva Tuionetoa, indicates that the main island, Tongatapu, and its capital Nuku’alofa would be confined until next Tuesday. He explains that this measure aims to “ensure the safety of our population (…) in order to prevent or minimize the spread of Covid-19 in the Kingdom of Tonga”.

This small Pacific kingdom was until now one of the few countries in the world to have escaped the pandemic. This first contamination was detected in a person in isolation returning to Tonga after a stay in New Zealand.



6:58 am. Fear of another outbreak in China. With the approach of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next February, the government fears a new epidemic outbreak and has taken radical measures in recent weeks following the appearance of sporadic outbreaks of Covid-19 in the north of country.

At least 6 million people have been confined, especially in the large city of Lanzhou, 1,700 km west of Beijing.

However, the number of cases observed remains very low compared to the reports recorded in the rest of the world. Only 71 new cases of contamination are announced on Tuesday for the last 24 hours, after 92 cases on Monday, the heaviest national count since mid-September.

6:45 am. The Chinese called upon to store food. The Chinese government is calling on the population to build up food reserves as the country tries to fight a limited epidemic upsurge that is disrupting communications.

A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce Monday evening invites “households to store a certain amount of basic necessities in order to meet daily needs and emergencies.” The notice does not specify the reason for the call or whether the country is threatened with food shortage.

6:35 am. The Covid-19 has killed more than five million people worldwide. Officially, the Covid-19 pandemic has already crossed this symbolic bar. The numbers could actually be much higher, around 17 million. Discover our decryption here.

VIDEO. Covid-19: WHO more pessimistic about the ability of vaccines to end the pandemic

6.30 a.m. In France, 6 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 117,689 people have lost their lives since the start of the epidemic.

6.30 a.m. The epidemic is on the rise in France. 6,639 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized against 6,405 7 days ago. The increase in the number of patients in critical care continues, also with 1,069 people treated against 1,023 a week ago. Statistics are distorted at weekends by incomplete information feedback. A catch-up is done thereafter.

6:20 am. 74.2% of French people have a complete vaccination schedule. Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 51,234,377 people have received at least one injection, or 76% of the total population, according to the latest report from the Directorate General of Health (DGS). 50,053,194 people now have a complete vaccination schedule, or 74.2% of the total population.