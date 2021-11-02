Discover his wife, Nathalie Thu Huong-Lagier, who is she really …

Jean-Jacques Goldman may have given up on his singing career, he keeps a special place in the hearts of his fans. Indeed, they secretly continue to hope that he will return sooner or later. But Jean-Jacques Goldman has chosen to offer his last three daughters a life far from the media infatuation with him. So his last scene was in 2016 and it was that year that he took his wife and their three children to live in London.

On the other side of the Channel, it is probably easier for him to go incognito. However, thanks to his cult and timeless titles, his fans will never be able to forget Jean-Jacques Goldman. And the enthusiasm it arouses is still intact today. Objeko Your offers therefore to take stock of the artist’s life. Taking advantage of the release of a documentary on him, this October 31 on W9, The Enigma Jean-Jacques Goldman.

Jean-Jacques Goldman remains an undeniable popular icon in France

As our colleagues from TV-Leisure, there is no shortage of documentaries on the singer. Indeed, it is not because he retired that he does not continue to fascinate his fans. On the contrary, there may well be more talk of him now. Indeed, fans of Jean-Jacques Goldman believe they do not know the star well enough. They are therefore still oscillating between the certainty that he will prefer a simple life far from the media and the hope that he will one day decide to return to the stage, since he is a true music enthusiast.

On France 3, we therefore had an episode of One day, one fate which was devoted to him. Then, on CStar we discovered The Story of Jean-Jacques Goldman. But also, on C8 In the hearts of the French, to recite nobody else but them. And finally, this last October 31, we had the pleasure of seeing The Enigma Jean-Jacques Goldman on W9. Corn Objeko will point out that he was also featured in part of the show 50 ′ Inside on TF1 only a few days ago. This shows how the presence of Jean-Jacques Goldman remains important despite his media withdrawal since 2016.

The reason for such a presence is simple, it is certainly the success of its titles. Indeed, Jean-Jacques Goldman was not just a singer, as extraordinary as he could be for his fans. He was also a composer and an author. Some of his hits have therefore been sung by the biggest stars. Including Johnny Hallyday or Celine Dion for example. Moreover, this collaboration with the Quebec singer was particularly important for the French notoriety of the diva. According to Jean-Jacques Goldman, Celine Dion has extraordinary talent. For him, she has a place in the top 5 most incredible singers of all time.





Who is his wife, Nathalie Thu Huong-Lagier?

But beyond the fabulous career of the artist, it is his private life that also interests his fans. Jean-Jacques Goldman was married for the first time, the July 7, 1975 with Catherine Morlet. With her, he had 3 children. Caroline in 1975, Michael in 1979 and Nina in 1985. But the singer will not spend all his life with his first wife. He divorced in 1997. To remarry a second time in October 2001. Jean-Jacques Goldman then marries a fan named Nathalie Thu Huong-Lagier. Objeko Grant you, is it necessary to specify that it was about a fan? Because who is not a fan of the music of Jean-Jacques Goldman? But apart from these details, another calls out to the press. And that will perhaps explain why the media wanted to clarify this first element. Indeed, Nathalie Thu Huong-Lagier is 28 years younger than her husband.

Jean-Jacques Goldman’s wife was born in 1979, the same year as her youngest son. But the age gap does not seem to pose any problems for them at all. They are still very much in love and happily married today. They are also the parents of three daughters. Maya was born in 2004, Kimi was born in 2005 and Rose was born in 2007. And in 2016, the whole family moved to a residential suburb of London to enjoy comfortable anonymity. Nathalie Thu Huong-Lagier holds a doctorate in pure mathematics since 2007, and the aggregation of mathematics since 2003. The couple’s daughters are growing up well and the family has thus been back in Marseille since the beginning of the year. In this beautiful city in the South of France where they lived before leaving for London.



