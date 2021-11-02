Disney +: movies, series, Marvel and Star Wars programs not to miss in November 2021

This November 12, Disney + Day is organized by The Walt Disney Company, a worldwide event that concerns all of the group’s activities. On this occasion, new content is offered on Disney +, including programs stamped with Star Wars and Marvel, or even dedicated to animation.

Bless the Harts – seasons 1 and 2

Created by Emily Spivey (American screenwriter, producer, actress and television creator), the adult animated series Bless the Harts features a modest family from North Carolina in the United States. Following the breakdown of her marriage to a wealthy man, Jenny Hart is a waitress who shares her daily life with her daughter Violet and her mother Betty. She has in her life a boyfriend named Wayne, present alongside the three women for many years and who tries somehow to be a quality stepfather for the young Violet. Strongly inspired by the journey of Emily Spivey, the series shows the daily life and the difficulties encountered by a family at the end of difficult months, but whose richness comes from their family and friendships.

Available November 3 on Disney +

Olaf presents

This new Disney + Originals content consists of 5 episodes of 2 minutes each. This series of unreleased short films from Walt Disney animation studios entitled Olaf presents, allows you to find the snowman from the well-known Frozen saga. He revisits the great Disney classics in a way all his own, in a program that is part of the content dedicated to the Disney + day. From now on, this day will be celebrated every November 12 all over the world.

Available November 12 on Disney +

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett

While waiting for the arrival of the series The Book of Boba Fett, based on the iconic bounty hunter who made his debut in the Star Wars films more than 40 years ago, Disney + offers us a documentary that focuses on the behind the scenes of the series. Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett allows us to discover the shooting of the series, in addition to elements about its creation. As a reminder, The Book of Boba Fett is scheduled for broadcast from December 29 and offers to find some of the characters who have distinguished themselves in the television series The Mandalorian, also broadcast on Disney +.

Available November 12 on Disney +

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey

The first of two new Marvel Studios original series on offer this month on Disney +, Hit Monkey follows in the footsteps of Modok and What If …? by addressing animation enthusiasts. We follow the adventures of a Japanese snow monkey in search of revenge. With the help of the ghost of an American assassin, he embarks on a settling of scores within the Tokyo underworld. Very skilled in the handling of many weapons and in the martial arts, his skills and his achievements quickly earned him the nickname of the “killer of killers”. Originally appearing in a one-time digital comic in April 2010, Hit Monkey was created by Daniel Way and illustrated by Dalibor Talajić, a Croatian artist. The character is linked to the universe of Deadpool, the anti-hero present in the world of Marvel Comics.

Available November 17 on Disney +

Hawkeye

Change of mood with this fourth series in live shots exclusive to the Disney + platform. Hawkeye takes us to New York City, where former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly straightforward mission, as it involves returning to his family for Christmas. But Clint and Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a superhero, are forced to team up when a threat emerges from the past. The cast of the 6 episodes of this series features Jeremy Renner who is reprising his role as Clint Barton / Hawkeye (Mission Impossible, Rogue Nation) and Hailee Steinfeld who plays Kate Bishop (Pitch Perfect 1 and 2). Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and Alaqua Cox (Maya Lopez) also star in this series directed by Rhys Thomas, while the duo Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) are at the production.





Available November 24 on Disney +

Other programs to follow