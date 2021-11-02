Djokovic’s participation in Australian Open uncertain – RT en français

Refusing to reveal his vaccination status, world number one Novak Djokovic still does not know if he will be able to participate in the Australian Grand Slam tournament in early 2022, for which the vaccination obligation should be in force.

In search of a 21st Grand Slam title that would hoist him to the top of his sport and make him go down in history once again, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic faces a major obstacle, against which neither his mind of steel nor its physical qualities will be able to do nothing.

The world number one still does not know if he will be able to participate in the Australian Open in Melbourne in early 2022, one of his favorite tournaments that he has won nine times. In question, the vaccination obligation in force to take part in public events, and from which athletes are not exempt. However, Novak Djokovic, who has never hidden his doubts about the vaccine, refuses to reveal his vaccination status. “I won’t tell you if I have been vaccinated or not. This is a private matter […] It’s a crazy question, ”he told the press on October 18.

“I will decide if I am going to Australia or not after seeing the official statement from Tennis Australia [la fédération australienne de tennis]“, Declared on October 31 the Serbian player who is currently preparing for the Masters of Paris. “At the moment, we have no official announcement or statement. So until it’s released, I won’t talk about it anymore, because I don’t want to participate in guesswork and “what ifs”, “he added.

“When the official requirements to travel and play in Australia are known, then obviously I’ll see what I do personally with that, and also with the larger group of players, you know, because the situation is obviously different in Australia by compared to most regions of the world, ”he added.

On the side of the Australian authorities, which have implemented some of the most severe restrictive measures in the world, the statements have revealed a certain ambiguity. An email sent by the WTA (the body of women’s tennis) to the players, then a statement from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison recently hinted that unvaccinated players could benefit from a waiver, but only with the agreement of the state of Victoria, where Melbourne is located.





But Prime Minister of State Daniel Andrews appears to have dampened the hopes of unvaccinated players on October 27: “We are excluding unvaccinated people from pubs, cafes, restaurants and the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) and all kinds. other events. We will not ask for an exemption. ”

Djokovic not isolated among the tennis players

The 34-year-old Serbian player, who could therefore be forced to put aside a golden opportunity to overtake his rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in number of Grand Slam titles (20 titles each), is not the only one, however. in this situation. Russian Daniil Medvedev, his runner-up in the ATP ranking – and recent winner of the US Open where he beat the Serbian in the final – also refuses to say if he is vaccinated and therefore does not know if he will be able to travel to Melbourne . “I am ready to play in Australia, but I will not say if you will see me there in January”, he confided on October 31 at a press conference.

“I am very disappointed by society at the moment and by the way the media put pressure on all people”, he explained at the end of October to justify his choice not to reveal his vaccination status, denouncing also the discrimination suffered by unvaccinated people.

Beyond these considerations, it is obviously the benefit-risk balance that is at the heart of the thinking of some high-level athletes, for whom the Covid presents little risk, while the side effects of the vaccine can put their season in danger. In the tennis world, the example of Jeremy Chardy, who announced his season was suspended due to reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine, has probably not gone unnoticed.

But the pressure is sometimes too great. Reluctant to be vaccinated, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas finally let it be known that he would submit to it “to be able to go to shops or restaurants”, after being publicly criticized by the government. More recently, it was the Austrian Dominic Thiem who was lectured by the Minister of Health of his country, after explaining that he wanted to wait for the vaccine from the American pharmaceutical company Novavax, which does not rely on technology. messenger RNA. Dominic Thiem has let it be known that he will opt for one of the vaccines already approved if he has no other choice.