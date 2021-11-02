Dubai Imported Luxury Car Scam: Trial Opens This

Between 2017 and 2020, luxury vehicles were imported from Dubai to Reunion, sold as new, but considered wrecks. The trial of this alleged fraud case opens this Tuesday, November 2.

The trial of this case of alleged fraud in luxury cars imported from Dubai opens this Tuesday, November 2, at the Saint-Denis Criminal Court.

A case already postponed

This trial was to be held on May 18, but it had been postponed until Tuesday, November 2. Three people are implicated: the alleged brain, his partner, and his father. The penalties incurred for acts of fraud can go up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of 375,000 euros.

Several victims

SHOP-RACING bye RC-COMPETITION-LUXE-IMPORT, the incriminated company was based in Saint-Paul, but the case concerns the entire department. In total, around twenty victims have been identified.





Wrecks sold for new

Between 2017 and 2020, luxury vehicles were imported from Dubai to Reunion, sold as new, but in reality considered to be wrecks.

BMW, Porsche, Mustang: luxury cars were sold in Reunion between 20,000 and 50,000 euros. These vehicles were not approved for European territory, some were involved in accidents with sometimes a rigged mileage. In addition, the vehicles were not always delivered, while the victims advanced part or all of the sum.