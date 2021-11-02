Dynamo Kiev-Barça: the probable lines

Last of its group with a small point – won in a draw against Benfica (0-0) – Dynamo Kiev welcomes Barça this Tuesday evening (9:00 p.m.) at the Olympic stadium in Kiev on behalf of the fourth day of the group stage of the Champions League. For this shock, Mircea Lucescu, the coach of the Ukrainian club, is deprived of Vitaliy Mykolenko, Artem Besedin and Vladyslav Kulach, all injured.

According to L’Équipe, Dynamo Kiev will come in 4-2-3-1 with Georgiy Bushchan in the cages, protected by a four-player defense made up of Tomasz Kedziora, Ilya Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Syrota and Oleksandr Karavaev, from right to left. Sergiy Sydorchuk and Mykola Shaparenko will form the double-pivot while Vitaliy Buyalskyi will evolve a notch higher, in the position of playmaker, with Viktor Tsygankov and Carlos de Pena on the wings. Ilya Shkurin will occupy the forefront of the attack.

The probable line-up of Dynamo Kiev according to L’Équipe : Bushchan – Kedziora, Zabarnyi, Syrota, Karavaev – Sydorchuk, Shaparenko – Tsygankov, Buyalskyi, De Pena – Shkurin

Barça must stay in touch

For its part, Barça remains on three games without a win (two defeats, one draw) and must win to stay in contact with Benfica and Bayern Munich, who will face each other at the same time. For this trip to Ukraine, Sergi Barjuan, the interim coach of the Catalan club, will have to compose without Pedri, Gerard Piqué, Sergio Agüero, Sergi Roberto and Martin Braithwaite, all injured. Absent since the end of last season, Ousmane Dembélé is making his comeback in the Blaugrana group.





According to Mundo Deportivo, Barça will appear in 4-3-3 with Marc-André Ter Stegen in the cages, protected by a four-player defense made up of Oscar Mingueza, Eric Garcia, Clément Lenglet and Jordi Alba, from the right towards the left. Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets and Gavi will lead the midfield while the expected attacking trio will be: Sergiño Dest, Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati.



The probable line-up of Barça according to Mundo Deportivo : Ter Stegen – Mingueza, Eric Garcia, Lenglet, Alba – F. de Jong, Busquets, Gavi – Dest, Depay, Fati

Note that the Catalan daily Sport sees Philippe Coutinho instead being aligned to the left of Barça’s attack.

The probable composition of Barça according to Sport : Ter Stegen – Mingueza, Eric Garcia, Lenglet, Alba – Gavi, Busquets, F. de Jong – Dest, Depay, Coutinho

The Dynamo Kiev-Barça match will be to follow at 9:00 p.m. on beIN Sports 4 but also live on DailyMercato by clicking here.