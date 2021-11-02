€ 8.9M, excellent news for Olympique de Marseille!

Pablo Longoria really did wonders during the last Mercato OM with no less than ten new recruits registered on the side of Olympique de Marseille (Cengiz Ünder, Konrad de la Fuente, Mattéo Guendouzi, Gerson, William Saliba, Amine Harit, Pol Lirola , Leonardo Balerdi, Luan Peres, Pau Lopez). And this for the greatest pleasure of Jorge Sampaoli and the Marseille supporters!

While several British media revealed last week that OM and Arsenal had negotiated a purchase option of 11 million euros for Mattéo Guendouzi, which would automatically rise if the Marseille club were to remain in Ligue 1, led by the excellent Dimitri Payet, an operation similar to this one would also have been completed between Olympique de Marseille and AS Rome for Cengiz Ünder!





Indeed, according to the information of our colleagues from Foot Mercato, Marseille leaders negotiated a one-year paying loan from Cengiz Under, with a variable and maximum value of € 500,000, with an obligation to purchase under conditions of € 8.4 million and a percentage on resale (20%) in favor of AS Rome.

And the option to buy the Turkish international will be lifted automatically if OM is maintained in Ligue 1 … So we are already saying: yes, it’s a very big blow to 8, 9M € that Pablo Longoria made for the Olympian team coached by Jorge Sampaoli