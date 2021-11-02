Elon Musk agrees to give $ 6 billion but on one condition

David Beasley, director of the United Nations World Food Program, has called on billionaires to help save more than 40 million people from hunger. Tesla boss Elon Musk replied to him on Twitter

In an interview for CNN, the director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley, had challenged the ultra-rich like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, the bosses of Amazon and Tesla, asking them to intervene on an ad hoc basis in the fight against hunger in the world. 6 billion dollars to help 42 million people, this is what the director of the PAM had suggested, that is to say 2% of the net wealth of Elon Musk.

The billionaire did not appreciate being singled out and let it be known. He agrees to give but on one condition, that the organization explains how this donation could solve the famine and that the UN be transparent about the funding of its activities.

A muscular exchange

“$ 6 billion to help 42 billion people who will literally die if we don’t help them. It’s not complicated, “David Beasley had launched during Connect the World on CNN, before going on to attack billionaires,” what if your daughter was starving? “Strong words that immediately made Elon Musk react on Twitter. The boss of Tesla then asked David Beasley to explain to him how 6 billion dollars was going to be able to solve the hunger in the world.

A rather heated exchange in which the PAM director replied: “We can meet anywhere – on Earth or in space – but I suggest on dry land where you can see the people of PAM, the process and yes, technology, at work ”, directly attacking Elon Musk on his interest, shared with Jeff Bezos, for space.

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $ 6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

Monday, November 1, Elon Musk had a fortune estimated at $ 311 billion, making him the richest man in the world. Tesla has also become the sixth company in the United States to be worth a trillion dollars and the second fastest to reach this goal after Facebook.