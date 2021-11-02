Elon Musk ready to donate $ 6 billion to fight global hunger on one condition

DONATION – Questioned by the director of the United Nations Food Program, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk asked the UN to be transparent about the financing of its activities before committing to give part of its fortune .

What if a $ 6 billion donation could end world hunger? This is what David Beasley, director of the United Nations Food Program (WFP) suggested Monday in an interview with CNN, speaking specifically to those with the greatest fortunes in the world, such as Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla. , and Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon. The answer was not long in coming. While a Twitter user clarified that $ 6 billion represents only 2% of Elon Musk’s fortune, he replied that he was ready to consider the UN representative’s proposal. But on condition that the organization explains how this donation could solve the famine.

“If WFP can precisely describe under this Twitter thread how $ 6 billion can solve world hunger, I would immediately sell Tesla shares and make this donation.” wrote Elon Musk. In a second tweet, the CEO clarified that the UN plan should include “open source accounting, so the public can see precisely how the money is spent.”

A meeting “anywhere, on Earth or in space”

Tweets to which the head of the WFP hastened to react by explaining that a donation of 6 billion dollars will not solve “not hunger in the world, but they will prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of famine. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to the Covid crises / conflict / climate. “ David Beasley then offered Elon Musk a date “anywhere, on Earth or in space”, to explain to him how these billions can be precisely used.

Read also With record-breaking Tesla order, Elon Musk earns $ 36 billion in one day

Several billionaires, including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, escaped tax between 2007 and 2011

In response to that invitation, Elon Musk again called to account by sharing a link to an article in which it is written that, according to a report, UN peacekeepers are suspected of having sexually abused children in the Central African Republic in 2014 and requested “what happened here?”. A last tweet remained, for the moment, unanswered.

On the same subject

The most read articles LIVE – Covid-19: the number of hospitalized patients continues to increase Submarines: the disclosure of an SMS from Emmanuel Macron rekindles tensions between France and Australia Comedian Ary Abittan taken into police custody after rape complaint LIVE – Boris Johnson says he is “cautiously optimistic” on the chances of success of the COP26 Murder of Magali Blandin: her husband, who had confessed, commits suicide in prison

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.