More

    Elon Musk ready to donate $ 6 billion to fight global hunger on one condition

    Business


    DONATION – Questioned by the director of the United Nations Food Program, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk asked the UN to be transparent about the financing of its activities before committing to give part of its fortune .

    ER –

    What if a $ 6 billion donation could end world hunger? This is what David Beasley, director of the United Nations Food Program (WFP) suggested Monday in an interview with CNN, speaking specifically to those with the greatest fortunes in the world, such as Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla. , and Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.

    The answer was not long in coming. While a Twitter user clarified that $ 6 billion represents only 2% of Elon Musk’s fortune, he replied that he was ready to consider the UN representative’s proposal. But on condition that the organization explains how this donation could solve the famine.

    “If WFP can precisely describe under this Twitter thread how $ 6 billion can solve world hunger, I would immediately sell Tesla shares and make this donation.” wrote Elon Musk. In a second tweet, the CEO clarified that the UN plan should include “open source accounting, so the public can see precisely how the money is spent.”

    A meeting “anywhere, on Earth or in space”

    Tweets to which the head of the WFP hastened to react by explaining that a donation of 6 billion dollars will not solve “not hunger in the world, but they will prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of famine. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to the Covid crises / conflict / climate. “

    David Beasley then offered Elon Musk a date “anywhere, on Earth or in space”, to explain to him how these billions can be precisely used.

    Read also

    • With record-breaking Tesla order, Elon Musk earns $ 36 billion in one day
    • Several billionaires, including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, escaped tax between 2007 and 2011

    In response to that invitation, Elon Musk again called to account by sharing a link to an article in which it is written that, according to a report, UN peacekeepers are suspected of having sexually abused children in the Central African Republic in 2014 and requested “what happened here?”. A last tweet remained, for the moment, unanswered.

    On the same subject

    The most read articles

    Comedian Ary Abittan taken into police custody after rape complaint

    LIVE – COP26: an international agreement against deforestation

    Murder of Magali Blandin: her husband, who had confessed, commits suicide in prison

    LIVE – Covid-19: increase in the number of hospitalized patients including in intensive care in France

    COP26: after calling on the planet to act for the climate, Boris Johnson returns to London by plane

    LCI logo
    defends the ambition of information
    free,
    verified and accessible to all thanks to the income of the
    advertising .

    To help us maintain this free service you can “change your choice” and accept all cookies.



    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleskeptics, die-hards, overwhelmed … We present to you the six major families of countries in the climate negotiations
    Next articlea Ligue 2 club will be the big absent from the 7th round

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC