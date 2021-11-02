Elon Musk will donate $ 6 billion against world hunger on this condition

After pocketing a record sum in a single day, Elon musk made talk about him again following several tweets in which the latter promises to donate $ 6 billion to fight world hunger, if a specific condition is met by the UN.

A tweet that turns twitter upside down

In an interview, David Beasley, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program, discussion on the following question: “What if a $ 6 billion donation could end world hunger?”. An Internet user then remarks on Twitter that $ 6 billion would only represent 2% of Elon Musk’s total fortune. The latter then responds by explaining that if the UN could present a complete plan explaining how this money would be used to end hunger in the world, the CEO would agree to make this donation.

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $ 6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. October 31, 2021

In a later tweet, Elon Musk further specifies that the plan presented by the UN should include “open source accounting, so that the public can see precisely how the money is spent “. And it doesn’t end there.

The response of the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program

David Beasley was quick to respond to these tweets, and declares in particular:

.@elonmusk! Headline not accurate. $ 6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid / conflict / climate crises.

David Beasley then proposed to Elon musk to meet to discuss the subject:

.@elonmusk With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future. Let’s talk: It isn’t as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation. I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don’t like what you hear! October 31, 2021

Elon musk, following this invitation, again asked that UN accounts are revealed, so that the general public have access to this data, and also shared a link to an article which explains that some UN peacekeepers have been suspected, since 2014, for sexually abusing children in the Central African Republic for food. The CEO then asked “what happened here?”.

What happened here? https://t.co/WWfbZURtdh October 31, 2021

So far, neither David Beasley nor any other UN official has responded to this tweet. Elon Musk has in any case made a lot of talk about him with these statements, and he also highlighted some problems related to the actions of the UN internationally.

