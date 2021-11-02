Eric Adams, black and anti-racist ex-policeman, big favorite to win New York City Hall

This Tuesday, New Yorkers will know the face of their new mayor. Unless a dramatic turn of events it should be that of Eric Adams, 61, a former delinquent who became a policeman and then a politician with the grip of the Democratic Party. If he defeats his Republican rival Curtis Sliwa, 67, as planned at the polls, he will be only the second black mayor in the history of the economic and cultural capital of the United States, after David Dinkins (1990-93).

The post is deemed to be the most perilous after that of President of the United States: in fact, Democrat Bill de Blasio will go on December 31 to heights of unpopularity although he, among other things, managed to release a city ​​of more than eight million inhabitants of the chaos of the pandemic (more than 34,000 dead). Polling stations will be open in New York’s five boroughs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for some 5.5 million voters. According to the election office, nearly 170,000 people have already voted early from 23 to 31 October. The participation rate, which is difficult to predict, is generally low for local elections.

Leading the way against racial discrimination

In the last days of the campaign focused on insecurity, the probable future mayor hung on television with his Republican rival Curtis Sliwa, a colorful character, still wearing a red beret and who in 1979 created a a sort of militia, the “guardian angels”, volunteer patrols supposed to fight against attacks in the streets, alongside the police. Curtis Sliwa criticized Eric Adams for not having met the police unions, the main one of which is standing against the mandatory anti-Covid vaccination of municipal employees, and for having instead discussed the fight against crime with former heads of New York gangs.

However, the former police officer has pledged to be intractable against crimes and offenses whose indicators have turned red in 2020, before a lull this year. Eric Adams is also displayed as a determined leader, defender of the middle and popular classes, at the forefront against racial discrimination. Attached to the right wing of the Democratic Party – unlike the far left New York representative in Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – he also declares himself close to the business circles of “Big Apple” (“Big Apple”), the financial lung of the planet.





Young offender at 15

The mayor of New York manages the largest municipal budget in the United States – 98.7 billion dollars for the fiscal year 2021-2022 – devoted in part to the exit from the health crisis. Like his predecessors, Eric Adams will control the largest police force in the country (NYPD, 36,000 employees), whose reforms he will have to pursue, but without alienating his former powerful and unionized body of origin.

Because the next mayor keeps his old job at heart: he has been telling for years that, as a young 15-year-old delinquent, he was violently questioned and then decided to “change the system from within”. Become a police officer when New York was a cutthroat in the 1980s, he spent 22 years there and reached the rank of captain. In 1995, he founded a union that fights against racism.

Vegan since 2016

In their history, the New York police have often been accused of turning a blind eye to violent, racist and corrupt agents. And she was again singled out, including through legal complaints, for the crackdown on anti-racist protests by the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, following the murder of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

In a city that has paid a heavy price for the pandemic, Eric Adams will also have to manage the returns to normalcy of schools, offices and businesses. Also fight against glaring social inequalities, poor housing, poor infrastructure, climate risks. Finally shut down Rikers Island, a terrible overcrowded, ultra-violent and unsanitary prison.

After leaving the police in 2006, he was elected senator for the State of New York, then president of the borough of Brooklyn, stepping stone to New York City Hall. Eric Adams is also proud to have gone vegan in 2016 to cure his diabetes and has written a cookbook to convince African Americans to do the same.