Eric Adams, Democrat but conservative, favorite in the election for mayor of New York

Among the contenders for the aedile’s chair, the president of Brooklyn, a black ex-police officer, is given the winner by the polls. His moderate profile has earned him the support of the conservative daily “The New York Post”.

A Democrat to replace another. In New York, a progressive American bastion where 80% of voters are registered as Democrats or independents, the succession of outgoing Bill de Blasio is not in doubt: it should be Eric Adams, who won the Democratic camp primary on June 22. According to a latest poll published at the end of October, the latter could win with 40 points ahead of his Republican opponent, Curtis Sliwa, founder in 1979 of an organization of citizen patrols which fights against violence in the New York subway. The voters of this metropolis of more than 8 million inhabitants, whose budget is close to 100 billion euros, are called to the polls on Tuesday to decide between them.

African-American born into a poor New York family, raised by a cleaning mother, Eric Adams, 61, is a leader with an unusual background. Joined the New York Police Department (NYPD) in the mid-1980s, he spent twenty-two years of his life in this sprawling institution, the largest police force in the country. In 1995, he distinguished himself there by creating “100 Blacks”, an anti-racist union whose objective is to fight discrimination against the black community. Then he switched to politics, gradually climbing the ranks of local power. Elected to the New York Senate between 2007 and 2013, he then conquered the presidency of the Brooklyn district. A position considered as a stepping stone to New York City Hall and which he still occupies today after his smooth re-election in 2017.

“Storytelling”

This typical trajectory of “American dreamEric Adams continues to use it. In front of the journalists, the one who could become the second African-American mayor in the history of New York recounts the not always verifiable anecdotes about his difficult childhood, on the borders of delinquency. This earned him the mockery of the New York Times, who wrote on October 23: “He propagates and disseminates stories about himself, with little regard for their accuracy. Its supreme principle seems to be the perpetuation of the story of Eric Adams, one that he hopes will take him from a childhood on the streets of Brooklyn and Queens to the seat of power in New York. “





“When you ask the people of New York if they can name a few proposals from his program, they fail. On the other hand, they know his story, his storytelling», Summarizes Tristan Cabello, historian at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and specialist in American politics. However, the political positioning of the former senator contrasts with that of the current mayor, Bill de Blasio, who appeared during his first election in 2013 as a representative of the left wing of the Democratic Party.

None of that at Eric Adams, who hammered at the end of July on the set of a widely watched TV show that the United States was “not a socialist country“. For Tristan Cabello, the Democratic candidate is “a moderate, a centrist, a conservative, who reassures the big donors and the party establishment“. During the campaign, the 60-year-old spoke very little about the environment and inequalities, but much more about safety, pledging to firmly fight crime. Among its other promises: the reduction of the number of municipal officials and the reduction of taxes by the establishment of a “Tax Free Tuesday», A weekly day without compulsory deductions.

“On the side of the police”

Deemed too right, the president of Brooklyn did not receive the support of figures of the American left like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, herself elected New Yorker to the House of Representatives. It rained more at New York Post, the city’s conservative newspaper, which called for votes for him in an op-ed published on October 21. “He is simply much better placed [que le candidat républicain] to do what everyone thinks is task number 1: tackle the crime and public disturbances that plague New York City ”, explained the daily.

If he takes over the mayor’s office, Eric Adams will have to face the thorny issue of police reform in the face of accusations of violence and racism brought by the Black Lives Matter movement. Frontally opposed to the idea of ​​withdrawing funding from the police for the benefit of social programs, whose supporters united around the slogan “Defund the police“, Eric Adams”has always been on the side of the police“, According to Tristan Cabello. Another challenge awaits the person who will become a councilor: the management of the health crisis, in a city which deplores more than 50,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic and where municipal employees are now obliged to be vaccinated. New York’s next mayor is expected to take office on January 1.