Eric Adams, the black policeman on the way to mayor of New York

“I am you”, likes to repeat Eric Adams to voters. Behind this vague aphorism, Eric Adams, who should be elected mayor of New York on Tuesday, is one of those rare politicians whose sense of nuance allows them to escape boxes and clichés.

“Moderate” Democrat, less on the left than the media representative of the party in New York Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the profile of the former police officer seduces up to the New York Post, a newspaper classified on the right, according to the New York Times.

It also appeals to working-class neighborhoods, reassures the business community. He’s vegan and trumpets that he would be able to carry a handgun in church. He constantly juggles between self-glorification and self-criticism. And wields the art of adapting the story of his life to his audience as a person. In short, he is “a pragmatist rather than a left-wing ideologue,” said Columbia University political scientist Robert Shapiro to AFP.

If he beats his Republican rival Curtis Sliwa well, Eric Adams, 61, will be the second African-American mayor in New York’s history, after David Dinkins (1990-1993). A consecration for this child from poor neighborhoods, involved in gang stories at the age of 14, passed through juvenile prison before coming out of delinquency.

Both discreet and charismatic, the 61-year-old candidate had long been preparing for the post of mayor. After retiring, Eric Adams was elected senator from New York in 2006 and re-elected three times before becoming Brooklyn’s first black president in 2013.

“Change the system from the inside”

He made a name for himself by fighting racism within the New York police force. When he had just committed a theft with his brother, Eric Adams was struck by Queens police at the police station. He is 15 years old and spends a few days in detention. But the blows gave birth to a vocation. From that moment on, the young man wanted to don the costume to “change the system from within”.

Child of the working-class neighborhood, he grew up in a large family. His mother was a cleaner (union member, he reminds trade unionists), his father a butcher. At 22, he joined the New York police, the NYPD. Then he rose to the rank of captain while creating, in 1995, the association “100 Blacks in Law Enforcement” to fight against discrimination in the police.

As mayor, the equation will get complicated. Eric Adams will have to continue his fight against racial inequalities while restoring confidence in the New York police, whose reputation has largely been tarnished. The violent crackdown on demonstrations after the murder of African-American George Floyd by a white policeman has left a mark.



“I don’t hate police departments, I hate abusive cops, and that’s what people confuse,” he said in The New York Times. When you like something, you criticize it for making it what it should be, you don’t let it happen ”. He plans to reform the police, increase the number of officers of color and appoint a woman to the post of commissioner.

But the former policeman does not claim the Black Lives Matter movement either, and rejects the slogan “Defund the police” that the American left chanted in 2020. The one that was briefly subscribed to the Party Republican will not lower the cost of operating the New York police force (by about six billion dollars annually), one of the largest in the country.

Because Éric Adams based his campaign on employment and the fight against insecurity. His program promises to curb the increase in shootings (+ 32% in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020), a theme on which his career gives him some credibility.

Possible conflict of interest

It is undoubtedly this dexterity, this permanent oscillation between slight progressivism, to seduce democratic voters, and security themes, dear to the most modest, which led him to success. A fan of crowd baths, the candidate prides himself on being a man of the field. “Being progressive is not what you tweet, but what you do in the streets every day to help people,” he said during his campaign.

“He fills in all the boxes that wokes (people aware of racial inequality and social justice) of the Democratic Party like to tick, but it is not at all itself, ”observes Paul Hatte in the columns of Figaro. The Paris councilor, elected from the 17th arrondissement, worked alongside Eric Adams when he worked with the American Democratic Party, until 2014.

However, several cases could taint his mandate. An investigation into a possible conflict of interest is underway. At the time elected from Brooklyn, he is believed to have received donations from real estate developers to benefit his foundation, One Brooklyn Fund, in exchange for support for their construction projects.