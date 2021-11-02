Esp: Karim Benzema brings Real Madrid to its knees

Stratospheric since the start of the season, Karim Benzema has scored 11 goals and delivered 8 assists with Real Madrid in 2021-2022.

Candidate for the Ballon d’Or this year, Karim Benzema continues to panic the counters. But beyond his goals and his assists, the tricolor center forward of Real Madrid has a huge influence on the game of his team, whether in club or in selection with the France team. Obviously, Karim Benzema has established himself over the years as one of the most complete strikers in the world. And the latest arrivals at Real Madrid are discovering it from the inside with amazement. This is for example the case of David Alaba, who covered Karim Benzema with praise in the columns of Kicker before the reception of Shakhtar Donetsk this Wednesday on the fourth day of the Champions League.

“He’s a leader on and off the pitch. I see him every day in the gym, his regeneration, taking care of his body. He’s inspiring because he’s one of the first to arrive every day and he gives 100% on the pitch in every training session. Then, during the matches, we see how important he is for us. Everything I say about Karim, I can also say about Lewandowski. They never stop hungry for goals, being ambitious and working hard. They show it on the ground. They live for it and do whatever they can to be successful. They are both incredibly important to their teams ” breathed David Alaba, truly under the spell of Karim Benzema, whom he does not hesitate to compare to his former Bayern Munich teammate, Robert Lewandowski. The main competitor of Karim Benzema, undoubtedly, in the quest for the Ballon d’Or 2021.