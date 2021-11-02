Euromillions FDJ result for Tuesday November 2, 2021: My Million draw available

The draw for the Euromillions My Million offers 66 million euros on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. This draw follows four draws without a big winner, making it possible to multiply by 4 the amount of the pot since its initial bet in the draw on October 19 . Today, find the result from 9:15 p.m. and play a grid before 8:15 p.m. on FDJ.fr.

Update 02/11/2021 at 8:30 p.m .: the My Million winning code won in the Occitanie region this Tuesday evening

Each week its new millionaires My Million. This Tuesday, November 2, 2021, the winning code (88th) found a taker in the Occitanie region. Today, check your codes and wait a few more minutes before discovering the winning numbers of the Euromillions combination and its jackpot of 66 million euros. (result announced at 9:15 p.m.).

The last Euromillions draw on Friday, October 29, 2021 generated 27 million grids played across Europe for 2 million winning grids. In France, 459,266 grids were winners, including a lucky one who left richer by € 155,676 (5 players rose to number 2 in this draw). Unfortunately, despite this large number of winning grids, none of them was able to find all the winning numbers.

Tonight, you can play a Euromillions grid until 8:15 p.m. online at FDJ.fr or at a point of sale. the draw for this Tuesday, November 2, 2021 will be online from 9:15 p.m.

Play a Euromillions My Million grid this Tuesday, November 2, 2021 before 8:15 p.m.

the European lottery draw this Tuesday, November 2, 2021 will be offered from 9.15 p.m., but you will only have until 8.15 p.m. to play an online grid on FDJ.fr.

To play a grid, favor your lucky numbers and play several grids for a single draw to improve your chances of winning (return on investment). On the other hand, always give yourself a monthly budget, gambling like the Euromillions are not investment, but entertainment.





Open an FDJ.fr account online in seconds. To play Euromillions on a computer or smartphone, you must be of legal age and have a physical address in France. In the “Euromillions” section of the FDJ.fr site (via the FDJ app), tick your 5 numbers and the 2 stars. The price of the grid, whether online or at a point of sale, remains the same, at € 2.50 per grid played. Now all you need to do is check your grids in seconds. By validating your grids, you will also have access to the unique My Million codes valid for this evening of Tuesday, November 2.

€ 79,000,000 day time min dry To play

Result of the My Million draw this Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 8:50 p.m.

The My Million raffle will make a French millionaire this Tuesday evening. This new winner will win 1 million euros and will be drawn at around 8:20 p.m. in the FDJ studios before being presented at 8:50 p.m.

Almost 90 players won at My Million, will you be next on the long list of winners?

Result of the Euromillions draw this Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 9:15 p.m.

Will the winning numbers of this Euromillions draw of the day win 66 million euros to its owner? Today, with several million puzzles played, you will have the ability to fill your bank account for the rest of your life in minutes.

Of course, nothing is easy and the odds of winning at Euromillions will be against you… But luck sometimes does things well as with this winner from French Polynesia who got her hands on 220 million euros.

FAQ: Frequently asked questions about the Euromillions My Million

How to participate in the Euromillions draw of the day?

You will be able to play a Euromillions grid online by checking 5 numbers and 2 stars. Also, at the point of sale, you will have the opportunity to play the European lottery until 8:15 p.m. as well.

Until what time can you play Euromillions today?

You will be able to play a grid until 8:15 p.m.. This schedule for ticking off your grids will be accessible to online and point-of-sale players.