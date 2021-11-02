Fabinho and Thiago back against Atlético, Naby Keita out for several weeks

Contrasting news for Jürgen Klopp. On the sidelines of the reception of Atlético de Madrid, this Wednesday (9 p.m.), as part of the 4th day of the group stage of the Champions League, the Liverpool coach made the state of his troops at a press conference. If he records two weighty returns for this shock against the Colchoneros, the former coach of the BvB deplores the long absence of his midfielder Naby Keita, who returned to form with in particular a very big performance on the lawn of Old Trafford during the overwhelming victory against Manchester United (5-0).





“Naby (Kieta) has a hamstring injury so he will be out for a while”, initially launched Jürgen Klopp, before continuing. “Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara have trained normally with the squad and they are applying for a spot in the squad, which is a good thing, obviously. Injuries are normal at this point in the season. As long as they’re not too harsh, we have to accept it, and some players will be back soon, hopefully. “ Naby Keita was out on injury Saturday, during the Reds draw against Brighton (2-2).

