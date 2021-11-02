Facebook to end facial recognition on its platform

It’s a small revolution: Facebook announced Tuesday that it would no longer use, on its platform, facial recognition which identifies, since 2010, a person in photos or videos posted on the social network .

The Californian group, entangled in scandals about its economic model, also specified that it would delete the facial recognition data accumulated on more than a billion users.

Read also Facebook group to change name to Meta, announces Mark Zuckerberg

One third of users use this function

This unexpected move means that some popular network tools will no longer work: when a user posts a photo, the algorithm will no longer guess the names of people in the snapshot, for example. Meta, the brand new parent company of Facebook and its other platforms (Instagram, WhatsApp, etc.), recognizes, however, that this technology can be useful on a daily basis, in particular for unlocking the screen of your smartphone.

In a lengthy blog post, Jerome Pesenti, vice president of artificial intelligence at Meta, writes that the social network is making the change due to “Many concerns about the place of facial recognition technology in society”. He added that the company still sees the software as a powerful tool, but that “Each new technology brings with it a potential for benefits and concerns, and we want to strike the right balance.”





“More than a third of daily active Facebook users [640 millions] have opted for our facial recognition setting and can be recognized, and removing it will remove over a billion individual facial recognition models. ”

Read also Facebook updates its facial recognition feature

Facebook is currently facing waves of accusations related to the leak of internal documents orchestrated by a whistleblower.

The computer scientist Frances Haugen assured, in front of the American Congress, the European Parliament or the participants of the Web Summit in Lisbon that the social network put its profits before the safety of the users.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Facebook: Frances Haugen, a whistleblower with a very structured approach

Also listen “Facebook Files”: in the disordered cogs of the company