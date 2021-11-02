Facebook will end facial recognition on its platform

This technology makes it possible in particular to identify the people present in photos or videos posted on the social network.

Facebook is giving up easy recognition. The social network, which is going through one of its worst reputation crises, decided on Tuesday, November 2 to do without this technology which, since 2010, has made it possible to identify the people present in photos or videos posted on the platform. An announcement made while “more than a third of daily Facebook users have facial recognition enabled and can be recognized”, explained Jérôme Pesenti, the vice-president of the company, in charge of artificial intelligence, in a press release (in English).

In addition to stopping active facial recognition, the social network will delete digital identification data accumulated on more than a billion users. This unexpected move means that some popular network tools will no longer work. When a user posts a photo, the algorithm will no longer guess the names of people on it, for example.





Facebook’s newest parent company, Meta, recognizes that this technology can be useful on a daily basis. But she arouses “many concerns”, especially since the authorities have not yet provided “clear rules” on its use, underlined Jérôme Pesenti. “We believe that limiting the use of facial recognition to a limited number of cases is appropriate”.

The announcements come as Facebook faces waves of accusations related to the leak of internal documents exfiltrated by a whistleblower, Frances Haugen. These revelations highlight the social network’s difficulties in resolving the structural difficulties it faces (toxic content on Instagram for adolescents, disinformation that harms democracy, etc.). The tech giant defends itself by highlighting its investments in security and moderation of content.