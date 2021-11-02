FC Barcelona – Four months later, Ousmane Dembélé is finally back!

Good news never arrives alone. Not only Barça offered a capital victory in Kiev (0-1) but the Catalans were also able to record the return to competition of Ousmane Dembélé, four months after his knee injury and his operation. The world champion replaced the young Gavi (17), when the score was 0-0. A much awaited return: absent since this summer, Dembélé is an offensive option that the Blaugranas, in great difficulty, can now have.

Ansu Fati saved FC Barcelona from a poor draw on Dynamo Kiev Credit: Getty Images



Last June, “Dembouz” was forced to give up his place at the end of France’s match against Hungary at the Euro, thirty minutes after having himself replaced Adrien Rabiot. The medical supervision of the Blues had initially believed in a simple blow, but the examinations had then shown that the player suffered from a disinsertion of the tendon of the femoral biceps at the level of the right knee. It was the second such injury to his right leg for Dembélé, who had previously suffered from a total rupture of a tendon in his right thigh in February 2020.

Champions League Fati takes Barça out of the trap 2 HOURS AGO

Despite his repeated injuries, Dembélé continues to seduce in Catalonia. According to the press, the Catalan club is in negotiations to extend it, while his contract expires next summer.

Liga The galley continues for Barça: elongation in the calf for Pique 10/31/2021 At 12:19 PM