FC Barcelona hardcover by Dynamo Kiev

Definitely, the Youth League does not succeed at FC Barcelona this season. Third in its group behind Dynamo Kiev (1st) and Benfica (2nd), the Catalan club took a correction against the Ukrainian formation. Worn by the Senegalese Samba Diallo author of a double (2nd and 82nd) ​​but also goals from Kiril Popov (45th +1) and Maksym Diachuk (66th), Dynamo Kiev won 4-1. Juan Garrido had equalized in the first period for the Catalans (37th). Note the exclusion of Ilias Akomach (40th) at the end of the first period.





In this group, Bayern Munich are on their side losing 2-0 against Benfica. In Group H, Juventus, who beat Zenit 4-2, are first in their group with one point ahead of Chelsea. The Blues beat Malmö 5-0. Note also the 2-1 victory of Manchester United against Atalanta and that of Salzburg against Wolfsburg (2-1).

Youth League results