FC Barcelona: Raheem Sterling at the bedside of Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero’s ex-partner at City gave his support to the Argentine, who was taken to hospital after complaining of dizziness on the pitch.

Sergio Aguero was taken to hospital after complaining of dizziness during the first half of FC Barcelona’s 1-1 draw against Alaves on Saturday, caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan has confirmed. The Argentine had been out for the first two months of the season to treat a calf injury.

He finally made his club debut in mid-October against Valencia. He was not at all comfortable on the pitch before exiting late in the first half against Alaves, then leaving the stadium and heading to the hospital as a precaution. Almost 40 minutes had passed at Camp Nou when Aguero fell ill. The forward was injured by a shock in the box and appeared to have difficulty breathing, pointing to his chest as he curled up, looking in pain.

After an assessment from Barca’s medical team, he left the game almost in tears with Philippe Coutinho chosen to replace him in the Catalans squad. The Argentinian left Camp Nou by ambulance, in accordance with the medical protocol in force in such cases. In the second half, he was joined on the sidelines by Gerard Pique, who limped out to be replaced by Clément Lenglet just over 20 minutes from the end of the match. The club then communicated on the subject.

Sterling and Manchester City at his bedside

Barca have confirmed they underwent a heart exam after complaining of chest discomfort. “Aguero has been taken away”, Barjuan explained to Movistar after the game. “I asked him the question. He told me he was a little dizzy. I now heard that they took him to the hospital to see what he really has. do not know more “.





The club later confirmed that Pique was taken out of the game due to a calf sprain. Barca faced Alaves in their first game since Koeman’s sacking on Wednesday. Raheem Sterling, Aguero’s former Manchester City teammate, sent a message of support for the Argentine star on Twitter on Sunday.

“Stay strong my brother [Sergio Aguero], we are all with you, “he wrote.” Get well quickly “. Meanwhile, City posted a message of support for their former hero. “Everyone at Manchester City wishes you a speedy recovery”, can we read in the tweet. Before Saturday’s scare, injuries had proven to be a constant concern for Aguero over the past few years. In 2020-21, the Manchester City star was limited to just 12 Premier League appearances, as knee and hamstring issues, as well as a long battle with Covid-19, spoiled his end adventure in England.