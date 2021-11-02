Festival of lights with the arrival of Dedenne!

As announced in the news of November 2021, the’event Festival of Lights will honor Pokémon of type electric !

Event detail

The event Festival of Lights will take place from Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. to Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 8 p.m., local times.

Augmented appearances

As with every event, certain Pokémon will appear more frequently in nature, in the Eggs, in the Raids And much more !

In nature

In the wild, you may encounter the Pokémon listed below, including the brand new Dedenne who will debut in Pokémon GO ! With any luck, you might even meet Funecire Where Darumarond.

In Eggs 7 km

In the 7 km Eggs this time, it will be all the Pokémon below that can hatch from these eggs!

Eggs and Hatchings

In Raids

In the Raids, you will be able to find Pokémon related to the event.

Raid Battles

1 star raids

3 star raids

5 star raids

Mega-raid

New Pokémon

Dedenne, the type Pokémon electric and fairy will therefore make its very first appearance in the game! Click on their name to access their profile Pokédex.

Field studies

Some Field studies will allow you to get encounters with many Pokémon, including Dedenne for the lucky ones!

The list of Field Studies will be posted there at the start of the event.

Field studies

Hoopa Special Study Continuation

THE’Special Study, titled Misunderstood Chenapan, will have a new part! You can find the full details of the study in the dedicated article of the Chenapan season, which will unlock a special event at the end of November if the study is completed.

Details of the special study will be posted here at the start of the event.

Chenapan Season – Special Study

Exclusive stickers

To celebrate the arrival of Dedenne in Pokémon GO, from exclusive stickers with his effigy will be available in PokéStops, in the Gifts and in the Shop during the event!





Avatar objects

Again avatar objects will also be there, including one Free t-shirt !

Bonus

And finally, during the event, you will be able to take advantage of bonus following:

Friendship levels will increase twice as fast

Gifts will contain more rewards

You can open up to 45 Gifts per day

And indeed visual, magnificent fireworks on the game!

Team GO Rocket is back!

While the Festival of Lights is supposed to highlight the light, now the darkness will try to gain the upper hand Tuesday, November 9, 2021 with an impending attack from the Team GO Rocket ! More information will be revealed soon, but here are the bonuses related to this day:

Using a Charged Attack TC will forget about the Charged Frustration Attack

Team GO Rocket Minions will spawn more frequently in PokéStops and Hot Air Balloons

That’s all for the moment, stay connected on Pokekalos for more information ! Do not hesitate to consult our file Pokémon GO, or our page which lists all current and upcoming events on Pokémon GO !

Pokémon GO Events

To share

Published on 11/01/2021 at 2:20 p.m. by EternalStay Editing : 11/01/2021 at 2:35 p.m. Source: Pokémon GO Live