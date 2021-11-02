FIFA 22 finally finds its stability price

Released barely a month ago, FIFA 22 is already available at a reduced price on Amazon! The promo is not exceptional, but we are still well below the introductory price. We can bet that this price will remain stable until the end of the current season. Believe in our experience.

Xbox, PS5, Switch… all versions of FIFA 22 are on sale!

We are not going to insult you by presenting you the best-selling video game license in France (by far). Like every year, FIFA 22 absolutely blows up all the competition. Even more in 2022 with the slow democratization of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X combined with the fall of the eternal rival PES (renamed in eFootball, the game which became free to play received a very bad reception when it was released).

The most loyal fans probably already have their copy of the game. For people who prefer to wait a little while not to pay the full price, it’s finally time to check out. On PS4 and Xbox One, the game was sold for € 69.99. It just went down to € 55.99 for the PS4 version and € 59.99 for the Xbox One version. For the next gen (Xbox Series and PS5), the game launched at € 79.99 and goes to € 60.49. On Switch, FIFA 22 was marketed at € 39.99 and it drops to € 30.49.

Excluding the big promotion period, these prices should remain stable. If you want to make the most of this football season before FIFA 23 replaces its predecessor, you better buy as early as possible. The period seems optimal.

Buy FIFA 22 PS4 for € 55 on Amazon

Buy FIFA 22 PS5 at € 60 on Amazon

Buy FIFA 22 Xbox One for € 59 on Amazon

Buy FIFA 22 Xbox Series at € 60 on Amazon

Buy FIFA 22 Switch for € 30 on Amazon

FIFA 22: the first truly next-gen FIFA?

Let’s not talk too much about the Nintendo Switch version. Apart from player transfers, nothing has changed compared to last year. This finding is a bit painful when you know that this “essential edition” has been doing us the job for several years.





On other platforms, however, it’s a different story. Although the recipe always remains the same (you don’t change a winning team), the few technical and graphic advances stand out. Here is the conclusion of our FIFA 22 test:

The opinion of

izokay Score: 15/20. Again this year, FIFA 22 will be the perfect target for criticism of the license’s lack of inventiveness. Apart from a few notable new ideas in Career or Pro Clubs, the content is not at the party with a FIFA Ultimate Team in slow motion, while the VOLTA mode offers a formula geared towards online play not really inspired in the form . However, the title offers perhaps the least frustrating and enjoyable gameplay in a fair handful of seasons. This one is galvanized by Hypermotion technology which offers concrete duels, new enticing animations in addition to realistic ball trajectories on PS5 and Xbox Series. Mention to the overhaul of the behavior of the goalkeepers, especially successful as well as the defense a little easier to take in hand than before. The great added value of this version being the contribution of the new consoles to the graphics rendering and the lack of loading time. In summary, the gameplay has therefore managed to take the train of the new generation while the content of FIFA 22, far from the references of the sports genre, is still blocked in the 2010s.