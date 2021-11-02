five infographics to put this number in perspective

According to the cumulative official reports of each country, the world has just passed the symbolic bar of 5 million deaths from Covid since the first identified in Wuhan, China, on January 11, 2020. Since its appearance, the coronavirus has been at the root of the problem. origin of one in 20 deaths worldwide.

Aerial view of graves of Covid-19 victims in Manaus (Brazil) in April 2021 © AFP / Michael DANTAS

The threshold of five million deaths from Covid has been exceeded in the world, according to the accounts of American University Johns Hopkins, at the forefront of these reports since the start of the pandemic. A trompe l’oeil figure which undoubtedly hides an even darker reality. This count is in fact carried out using official figures, including those from countries where the scale of the pandemic is largely underestimated. The balance sheet could therefore be three times higher. The review “The Economist” estimates for example, taking into account the excess mortality linked to the epidemic, that we are probably closer to 17 million deaths.

But this figure, at a minimum, gives an idea of ​​the scale of this pandemic. And to fully understand what it represents, we decided to compare this grim toll with that of other global epidemics, similar infectious diseases and the main causes of death around the world.





Spanish flu four to ten times more deadly

If we compare this figure with that of the most disastrous pandemic ever recorded, the Spanish flu, we are fortunately far from the account: it had caused between 20 and 50,000,000 deaths from 1918 to 1919 according to the Pasteur Institute, potentially ten times more than Covid-19, which is also less than HIV (33 million deaths since the early 1980s), or the Black Death in the 14th century, whose death toll is estimated at 25 million, a third of the European population at the time. However, we are talking here of times when the health system was light years away from ours, or in the case of HIV, a virus that has been present for more than 40 years, compared to only two for Covid.

The comparison with the Asian flu is more striking, because it traveled the modern world for the same period, from 1956 to 1957. It had killed 3 million people, two less than the Covid-19.

Covid, the deadliest infectious disease in two years

If we compare the Covid with the other main infectious diseases in the world, this time it set a record: with an average of 7,575 daily deaths worldwide since January 11, 2020, the coronavirus is now much more lethal than turberculosis (4110 daily deaths on average), hepatitis (3560), HIV (2658), or seasonal influenza (1781).

The Covid kills more than road accidents, less than cancers

The WHO offers an estimate of the number of deaths for three major causes: cancer, air pollution, and road accidents. In 2020, the Covid-19 killed more people than the latter (1.8 million deaths from the Covid, against 1.3 million on the road). The gap widens further if we compare the figures over the entire period of the pandemic: 5 million deaths in two years for the Covid, 2.3 million for road accidents.

Cancers, however, remain much more deadly, with 18.1 million deaths from January 11, 2020 to today; just like air pollution, which killed an average of 12.6 million Earthlings over the same period.

The fact remains that the Covid-19 has made a place of choice in the causes of death in the world: the pandemic is responsible for one in 20 deaths since January 2020.

The 2nd leading cause of death in France

In our country, where the pandemic has killed a total of 117,683, according to figures from Public Health France on October 31, it has also emerged as a sadly classic cause of death, with 178 deaths on average every day since January 2020 This is less than cancers (with 431 deaths each day on average), but now more than strokes (110 deaths per day), diabetes (93 deaths), heart attacks (33 deaths) or suicides (24 deaths ).