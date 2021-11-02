Florent Pagny: His wife has dared to have white hair for 3 years, (almost) all his clan approves

For a long time, she deliberately kept away from the spotlight, letting the light shine on her husband, the popular singer Florent Pagny. But Azucena is not just a “wife of” and this is what we discover in Gala. The opportunity for her to express herself on Rosazucena, her organic cosmetics brand.

Ex-model, Azucena Caamaño was best known to the general public as the wife of Florent Pagny, the one with whom he lived in the great outdoors of Patagonia where they have a long-standing home. But, at 54, she is much more than that. In fact, it is a businesswoman who is a fan of cosmetic care that we are discovering today. “I created the brand twelve years ago, after discovering Rosa Mosqueta (rosehip), a very invasive wild plant in Argentina. (…) Rosazucena is a bit of a combination of several of my desires: my taste for cosmetics, the desire to restore the image of this plant considered to be ‘bad’ (…) but also my love for nature and more particularly that of Patagonia, where I was born“she said to Gala.





Since her beginnings in this industry, Azucena has found her beauty routine, refusing to spread a thousand products all over her body. And if she talks to herself willingly, that doesn’t prevent her from liking a part of the natural in her appearance as well. So, the wife of Florent Pagny decided to assume his white hair. “It’s been three years, almost four, that I decided to leave my hair natural, without coloring. Over time, I had to color them more and more often, up to every three weeks. Minimum two hours at the show each time. I had enough, and I decided to drop (…) In fact, it was a decision that was made with the support of all my family – except my mom.“, she specifies.

Azucena is not the first to opt for this approach since we have already seen several famous women display their white or gray hair on the red carpet like Jane Fonda or more recently Andie McDowell.