“Following my separation, it was a bit complicated to study”

Although 23rd in the ranking of Greatest Maestros, Toni remains one of the most feared candidates in Do not forget the lyrics . And for good reason: he usually performs at the Masters.

He is “only” 23rd in the ranking of the greatest Maestros. However, each year, Toni continues to impress the candidates of Do not forget the lyrics. For Franck, whom he meets in the first round on Monday, November 1, what makes Toni strong is that he is “mentally strong”. It must be said that in three participations, Toni arrived twice in the semi-finals (once in the quarter-finals, last year). The 32-year-old Staff Sergeant discusses with TV-Leisure its entry into the 2021 tournament.

TV-Leisure: Have you set a goal?

Toni: No. I just hope I don’t get knocked out in the first round, that would be the most frustrating thing. I put myself in the place of what happens: it must be difficult to leave like this, after working for a year. So far, I’ve always done well, I’m not complaining.

How did you revise this year?

I worked a little less this year. After my separation, it was a bit complicated to study. I broke up just after the Masters last year. It was my choice. I have my daughters every other weekend. But I always find a little time out to work on a song. I didn’t try to expand my repertoire, I focused on what I already knew.

During this first match, you will meet Franck, who beat Kevin last year …





Anyone Can Beat Anyone. I don’t tell myself that I’m going to face someone. It is me that I face. I can almost only win if I don’t make mistakes. Afterwards, there are people against whom we have no room for error, such as Arsène, Kevin or Margaux. I also think of Mickaël. It is formidable on the test of the “Same song”. On the points, it has some weaknesses … The level increases year by year. The first mistake would be to underestimate someone. Franck beat Kevin, he can beat me too.

If you win, you will meet Gauthier…

He arrived a year before me on the show. He is a candidate who has always evolved. He gives himself the means to work. He deserved his victory against Jennifer. Work pays.

what Do not forget the lyrics has changed in your life?

Money offers different life choices. We no longer have to do certain things. My banker pays me coffee now (he’s laughing).

