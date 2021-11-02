Foot OL – OL: Sidney Govou loves this change 100%! – Olympique Lyonnais

Olympique Lyonnais moved up to 6th place in the Ligue 1 standings after their victory against Lens, and for Sidney Govou something really changed … during the match in Nice.

What if Olympique Lyonnais had finally left the Allianz Riviera with zero points, but with a totally changed mind and 100% motivation? Many believe that the shock in Nice has probably turned OL’s season upside down, especially because in 90 minutes Peter Bosz’s players saw that they were capable of the best, but also the worst. they didn’t stay focused during a whole meeting. We learned this Tuesday, after the match against the Gym, the Lyon footballers met to express themselves away from Peter Bosz and his staff, an introspection session which aimed to revive the machine and to support the coach in his choices. For Sidney Govou, it is clear that against Lens we have seen new things within the Bosz team and all this is going in the right direction for the club of Jean-Michel Aulas.





Aouar, Paqueta, Lyon has changed!

In his column for Le Progrès, the former Olympique Lyonnais striker feels a real thrill in his heart club. ” I saw a collective spirit that I hadn’t felt for a long time. I think the defeat in Nice taught them how to win. It’s good to be good looking, but when you have high goals like at OL, it’s better to win. When you’re less good, you have to learn to fight to win a match and I found players who wanted that. Last season, I scolded Houssem Aouar, who is an excellent football player, but whose attitude I disliked. Beyond his goal, his collective attitude was pleasant to see. I saw him come back to make the defensive efforts, clap hands, encourage his teammates. Like Paqueta, I think he can instill this collective spirit that OL have been missing for some time. “Says a Sidney Govou, who hopes that the culture of victory will settle permanently within the current workforce of Lyon.